michael green
3d ago
I don't think 💬🤔☝🏽 THIS Particular individual is 57 years old and an investigation into His REAL identity is warranted and further delving to get His Whole Story Told... Ain't NO WAY that He's Close to 57 years old, but I'm Hoping it gets Uncovered and SOON 🔜🤨
Local man sentenced in drug case tied to cartel
A man from Farrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday on federal drug charges.
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon.
WFMJ.com
Farrell man sentenced to 10-years for role in drug trafficking ring
A Farrell, PA. man pled guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in US District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania Monday. US District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan sentenced Michael Talbert, 43, to 120 months, or 10 years...
explore venango
Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell
BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
WFMJ.com
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
explore venango
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man With Warrant Leaves Hospital Before Police Arrive to Arrest Him
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were call to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 5:17 PM because 31-year-old John Dierfield of New Galilee was there and the involved knew that he had an active warrant for his arrest.
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old. The boy’s name is Tristian Stewart. He’s 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Smithfield wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that have a white stripe on Sept. 29.
Poland landlord accused of grabbing woman inappropriately
A Poland man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of inappropriately touching a woman who leases property from him.
Boardman man facing multiple domestic violence cases
A Boardman man who court records indicate already faces at least two other domestic violence cases is back in the Mahoning County Jail.
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 29, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Local police warning on scam with fake Amazon account
Canfield Police are warning of a scam.
Man facing charges after 125 mph chase, ending in Trumbull County crash
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 3rd
Vindicator file photo / October 3, 1986 | Marchers and parade-goers were undaunted by rain as Westminster College celebrated its homecoming 36 years ago in New Wilmington, Pa. 1997: Cheryl Hosey, the owner of a hair-braiding salon in Youngstown, joins a lawsuit seeking to have a state law that requires licenses for hair-braiders to be declared unconstitutional.
Pennsylvania man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
A spokesperson for the district said they learned of Jillian Marian's passing Monday morning and informed students and staff members.
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
Suspect threw boiling water on man in wheelchair: report
A man is in jail Saturday morning suspected of throwing boiling water on a victim in a wheel chair, according to Warren police.
