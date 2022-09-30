Read full article on original website
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
Lakers 'Love' Russell Westbrook amid Pacers Trade Rumors, Says HC Darvin Ham
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham continued to throw his support behind point guard Russell Westbrook after Monday night's 105-75 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook recorded five points, three assists, two rebounds and one turnover across 15 minutes in L.A.'s exhibition opener. "He's ours, and we love...
Jabari Smith Jr. 'Exactly As Advertised' in Rockets' Preseason Win Over Spurs
The Houston Rockets opened their preseason on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, giving fans their first look at highly touted rookie Jabari Smith Jr. since summer league. Smith delivered an impressive performance to lead Houston to a 134-96 victory. The 19-year-old finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists, displaying the talent that was expected of him when the Rockets drafted him No. 3 overall.
DeMarcus Cousins Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' for NBA Return: 'Would Mean Everything'
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who remains a free agent with less than two weeks until the 2022-23 season tips off, said he'll do "whatever it takes" to receive another opportunity. The 32-year-old center told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he remains confident in his ability to provide...
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension
The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
NBA Twitter Thrilled by Zion Williamson's Injury Return in Pelicans' Preseason Opener
For the first time since May 2021, Zion Williamson was back on the court for an NBA basketball game. The New Orleans Pelicans star made his highly anticipated preseason debut during Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls and gave fans a taste of what he might do when the season begins with 13 points in just 15 minutes.
Victor Wembanyama Is Unlike Anything You've Seen Before (No, Really)
Watch enough basketball year after year and the phrase "You've never seen a prospect like this" starts to sound like the boy who cried wolf. In 2019, the description worked for Zion Williamson. Last year, it was affixed to Chet Holmgren. And from now until the 2023 draft, you're sure...
Report: Hornets Allow Miles Bridges' $7.9M Qualifying Offer to Expire; Remains RFA
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges' future on the court remains uncertain after both sides allowed his $7.9 million qualifying offer to expire, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. He will remain a restricted free agent as a result. "They had a deadline on Saturday to see whether...
NBA Rumors: Victor Wembanyama 'Might Be in His Own Category' in 2023 NBA Draft
NBA talent evaluators reportedly believe French center Victor Wembanyama "might be in his own category" for the 2023 NBA draft despite the presence of Sterling "Scoot" Henderson, another top-tier prospect. Wembanyama made his United States debut Tuesday night, scoring 37 points for Metropolitans 92 in a 122-115 loss to Henderson...
Every NBA Team's Biggest Reason for Hope in Preseason
At no point does hope spring more eternal during an NBA season than early October. With media day and training camps now completed and the preseason just beginning, every team has at least some reason to be optimistic, at least before the real games get underway. Be it key players...
Jeremy Lin: 'Door Seems to Be Pretty Shut' on NBA Return After G League Run
Jeremy Lin is pessimistic that he'll get another shot at the NBA. The guard discussed the potential for a return to the league in an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times:. "I've always had that hope. But that door seems to be pretty shut, and I feel...
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Wow NBA Twitter, Dominate G League Exhibition
NBA fans got a glimpse of the future with Tuesday's head-to-head battle between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The matchup paired France's Metropolitans 92 against the G League Ignite (available on the new NBA app), but all eyes were on Wembanyama and Henderson as arguably the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA draft.
Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies
Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
Lakers Fans Beg LA to Make Russell Westbrook Trade with Pacers After Loss vs. Kings
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't as willing to be patient with Russell Westbrook as the team apparently is, despite the former NBA MVP putting together a solid performance in Monday's 105-75 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook played 15 minutes, the least of any Lakers starter in the game....
Jaden Ivey 'Gonna be a Star' After Pistons' Preseason Debut vs. Knicks
The Detroit Pistons opened their preseason with a 117-96 blowout loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but the good news is that the team appears to have found a gem in rookie point guard Jaden Ivey. The 2022 fifth overall pick had an...
Ben Simmons Says He Feels 'Amazing' After Making Nets Debut in Return from Injury
Ben Simmons' first game action in 16 months was a showcase for the many ways he can make an impact for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Speaking to reporters after Monday's 127-108 preseason loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons said it felt "amazing" to be back on the court after such a long layoff.
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated
An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Jeremy Lin Doesn't 'Actually Know' If Carmelo Anthony Tension Led to Knicks Exit
Former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin declined to "feed the speculation train" regarding whether Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was jealous of his rapid rise and helped play a role in his exit from the Big Apple. Speaking with the Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, Lin acknowledged "that's the theory" and...
Paul Pierce Predicts Lakers Won't Be 'Top-8 Seed' at End of 2022-23 NBA Season
Paul Pierce is predicting unmitigated disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The Hall of Famer said he does not see the Lakers as a top-eight seed in the Western Conference for 2022-23. It is fair to note that Pierce spent most of his career playing for the Celtics,...
Lakers-Pacers Staring Contest May Last at Least 20 Games
The Los Angeles Lakers (33-49) and Indiana Pacers (25-57) are both coming off down seasons, combining for fewer victories than the 64-win Phoenix Suns. With the 2022-23 season less than a few weeks away, the two franchises may be inextricably linked, patiently waiting for the other to fail. The Lakers'...
