Oklahoma City, OK

Bleacher Report

Lakers 'Love' Russell Westbrook amid Pacers Trade Rumors, Says HC Darvin Ham

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham continued to throw his support behind point guard Russell Westbrook after Monday night's 105-75 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook recorded five points, three assists, two rebounds and one turnover across 15 minutes in L.A.'s exhibition opener. "He's ours, and we love...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Jabari Smith Jr. 'Exactly As Advertised' in Rockets' Preseason Win Over Spurs

The Houston Rockets opened their preseason on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, giving fans their first look at highly touted rookie Jabari Smith Jr. since summer league. Smith delivered an impressive performance to lead Houston to a 134-96 victory. The 19-year-old finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists, displaying the talent that was expected of him when the Rockets drafted him No. 3 overall.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

DeMarcus Cousins Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' for NBA Return: 'Would Mean Everything'

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who remains a free agent with less than two weeks until the 2022-23 season tips off, said he'll do "whatever it takes" to receive another opportunity. The 32-year-old center told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he remains confident in his ability to provide...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension

The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Is Unlike Anything You've Seen Before (No, Really)

Watch enough basketball year after year and the phrase "You've never seen a prospect like this" starts to sound like the boy who cried wolf. In 2019, the description worked for Zion Williamson. Last year, it was affixed to Chet Holmgren. And from now until the 2023 draft, you're sure...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Victor Wembanyama 'Might Be in His Own Category' in 2023 NBA Draft

NBA talent evaluators reportedly believe French center Victor Wembanyama "might be in his own category" for the 2023 NBA draft despite the presence of Sterling "Scoot" Henderson, another top-tier prospect. Wembanyama made his United States debut Tuesday night, scoring 37 points for Metropolitans 92 in a 122-115 loss to Henderson...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Reason for Hope in Preseason

At no point does hope spring more eternal during an NBA season than early October. With media day and training camps now completed and the preseason just beginning, every team has at least some reason to be optimistic, at least before the real games get underway. Be it key players...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Wow NBA Twitter, Dominate G League Exhibition

NBA fans got a glimpse of the future with Tuesday's head-to-head battle between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The matchup paired France's Metropolitans 92 against the G League Ignite (available on the new NBA app), but all eyes were on Wembanyama and Henderson as arguably the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA draft.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies

Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated

An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Jeremy Lin Doesn't 'Actually Know' If Carmelo Anthony Tension Led to Knicks Exit

Former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin declined to "feed the speculation train" regarding whether Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was jealous of his rapid rise and helped play a role in his exit from the Big Apple. Speaking with the Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, Lin acknowledged "that's the theory" and...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers-Pacers Staring Contest May Last at Least 20 Games

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-49) and Indiana Pacers (25-57) are both coming off down seasons, combining for fewer victories than the 64-win Phoenix Suns. With the 2022-23 season less than a few weeks away, the two franchises may be inextricably linked, patiently waiting for the other to fail. The Lakers'...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

