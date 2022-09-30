ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Report: Pacers would trade Buddy Hield and Myles Turner right now if Lakers included 2 unprotected 1sts

A new report indicates that the Indiana Pacers are reportedly willing to consider trading Buddy Hield and Myles Turner if the Los Angeles Lakers offer unprotected draft picks. Zach Lowe indicated on his ESPN podcast “The Lowe Post” (h/t Jacob Rhude) that a member of the Buss family or Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could make a deal happen if they are willing to reconsider their past stance on the issue.
Warriors make flurry of moves after preseason trip to Japan

The Golden State Warriors have released Mac McClung and will replace him on the training camp roster with Ty Jerome, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Golden State Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors intend to bring in guard Ty Jerome on a camp deal after he clears […] The post Warriors make flurry of moves after preseason trip to Japan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals shocking weight loss after illness sent him to hospital

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t at the start of training camp because of a non-COVID illness, and he actually had to go to the hospital because of it. Towns spoke to reporters Monday about his ordeal and revealed he lost nearly 20 pounds because of the illness, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. […] The post Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals shocking weight loss after illness sent him to hospital appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing

Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields might just be screwed with latest injury to key Bears’ offensive player

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has not had an impressive start to the year in 2022, and things could get worse before they get better in the Windy City. According to Ari Meirov, the Bears are expected to be without top offensive lineman and pass protector Cody Whitehair for a while after he sustained a knee injury in the loss to the Giants in Week 4.
Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA

The Los Angeles Lakers have pursued the services of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield all offseason long. However, the Lakers have been understandably stingy with their 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round draft picks, preventing a deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers from materializing. But rumor has it that the Lakers could acquire […] The post Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
