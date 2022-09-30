Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Report: Pacers would trade Buddy Hield and Myles Turner right now if Lakers included 2 unprotected 1sts
A new report indicates that the Indiana Pacers are reportedly willing to consider trading Buddy Hield and Myles Turner if the Los Angeles Lakers offer unprotected draft picks. Zach Lowe indicated on his ESPN podcast “The Lowe Post” (h/t Jacob Rhude) that a member of the Buss family or Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could make a deal happen if they are willing to reconsider their past stance on the issue.
Sixers want Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris running with the bench unit
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the deeper rosters in the league heading into the 2022-23 season. They are led by stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, and they have a deep supporting cast they can rely on. The bench unit has been overhauled since last...
Warriors make flurry of moves after preseason trip to Japan
The Golden State Warriors have released Mac McClung and will replace him on the training camp roster with Ty Jerome, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Golden State Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors intend to bring in guard Ty Jerome on a camp deal after he clears […] The post Warriors make flurry of moves after preseason trip to Japan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals shocking weight loss after illness sent him to hospital
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t at the start of training camp because of a non-COVID illness, and he actually had to go to the hospital because of it. Towns spoke to reporters Monday about his ordeal and revealed he lost nearly 20 pounds because of the illness, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. […] The post Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals shocking weight loss after illness sent him to hospital appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing
Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Randy Gregory will miss time with knee injury, but there’s a silver lining
The Denver Broncos suffered several key losses during their Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Second-year running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season due to a knee injury. And their star edge rusher Randy Gregory suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the next few weeks.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr reveals key to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green mentoring Warriors young core
The Golden State Warriors began preseason action with consecutive wins over the Washington Wizards in Tokyo. But returning home undefeated is hardly what had Steve Kerr smiling after his team erased a halftime deficit to defeat the Wizards 104-95 as the NBA’s Japan Games came to a close. Sunday’s...
Kyrie Irving reveals daughter’s message to him before 2022-23 NBA season with Nets
If Kyrie Irving has a successful 2022-2023 season, he may need to thank his daughter. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard shared an image on Instagram of him and his daughter playing basketball together. He revealed the advice his daughter gave to him ahead of the upcoming season in the caption.
Justin Fields might just be screwed with latest injury to key Bears’ offensive player
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has not had an impressive start to the year in 2022, and things could get worse before they get better in the Windy City. According to Ari Meirov, the Bears are expected to be without top offensive lineman and pass protector Cody Whitehair for a while after he sustained a knee injury in the loss to the Giants in Week 4.
Kevin Durant’s Twitter like shows Kyrie Irving defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s harsh criticism
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went scorched earth on Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack but it appears Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of his teammate. Well, not exactly, but if his Twitter likes are any indication, that could be the case. KD liked...
Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have pursued the services of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield all offseason long. However, the Lakers have been understandably stingy with their 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round draft picks, preventing a deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers from materializing. But rumor has it that the Lakers could acquire […] The post Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
