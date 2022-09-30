ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Gives Us Fall Preppy Vibes In Latest New York And Co. Fit

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Gabrielle Union is all ready for the chilly fall weather and the fall fashion to go with it and her latest Instagram post proves it!

Taking to the social media platform, the starlet showed off her killer fashion sense when she rocked an oversized red preppy knit sweater dress to perfection. The sweater dress is from hew New York and Company collection and featured a block letter G on the chest. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled the fall look to perfection, posing outside in the sun while letting her hair blow in the breeze in the short IG Reel.

“Grabbing on for dear life…shop the new @nyandcompany collection at the link in bio ” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

“ ,” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the fashionable fall look while another commented on the beauty’s aura writing, “ It’s the vibes for me

We’re definitely loving this effortless fall look on the talented actress! Beauties, how would you rock this fall look? You can shop the link now at New York and Company via Gabrielle’s IG!

Gabrielle Union Discusses Motherhood And Her New Baby Care Line In The April Issue Of ‘Scary Mommy’

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids In Honor Of ‘Self Care Sunday’

Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Proudly Baby Care Brand Now Available at Target

Three years ago, when Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade had their baby, Kaavia, they noticed a gap in the market for melanated baby skincare products. While trying to determine what products worked best for their daughter, they discovered many Black parents had the same dilemma. In response to a global need, the couple launched Proudly, a baby care brand for melanated babies, inspired by their social media influencer baby, Kaavia.
NBA
New York State
PopSugar

Kim Kardashian Rolled Into Beyoncé's Birthday in Tiger-Print Pantaleggings

Kim Kardashian is one of many stars who attended Beyoncé's 41st birthday celebration in LA on Sept. 10. The "Virgo's Groove" singer set an '80s-inspired roller-disco theme for the bash, which took place at a Bel-Air mansion, and Kardashian followed the dress code to a tee. She opted for her signature Balenciaga catsuit style, rocking red-sequined, tiger-print separates. The "Kardashians" star coordinated them with a rhinestone Hourglass XS bag and oversize D-frame sunglasses to really drive home the disco-era inspiration. Her fitted, long-sleeved top and pantaleggings gave off the illusion of a full one-piece, and she parted her long platinum hair down the center.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Beyoncé Congratulates Solange for New York City Ballet Score

Beyoncé came out in full support of younger sister Solange Knowles as she made her debut at the New York City Ballet with an original score. The piece was composed by the younger Knowles sister for the tenth anniversary of the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala, originally created by vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker and held at Lincoln Center. The 36-year-old artist made history as the first African American woman to compose a score for the company in its 74-year history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Taylor Hill
Person
Gabrielle Union
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

