Read full article on original website
Related
PPB: Officers arrest driver of stolen car, weapons found
Two people were found passed out in a stolen car Saturday, and a gun was in the driver's lap, according to authorities.
kptv.com
50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there,...
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClarkCountyToday
Serious injury collision takes place on St. Johns Road
Vancouver Fire extricated one driver, who was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a collision that took place Saturday in Vancouver. On Saturday (Oct. 1) at about 9:19 p.m., Vancouver Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR) and...
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
Police make arrests in SE 82nd attempted murder
Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
A woman is once again facing charges after being caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September. Court records show54-year-old Terri Zinzer (also noted in court records as Zinser) was indicted last Wednesday and booked into jail Friday night. She is charged with first-degree burglary and attempted fourth-degree assault, and is due in court Monday afternoon.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clark County (Clark County, WA)
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened near NE 102nd Street and NE St.Johns Road at around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival of the emergency responders, a 2002 Ford Escape was found on it’s...
KTVL
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
Taxi driver's shooter arrested in Mt. Scott-Arleta; out on bail
A taxi driver came under fire and was wounded; he drove himself to the hospital. His attacker was arrested, but...The story received great media attention: A taxi driver for Radio Cab was shot while driving from N.E. Glisan Street at Interstate 205 at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st — and then he drove himself to a hospital. He even had the presence of mind to get the license number of the vehicle used by the shooter. That license number made the hunt for the attacker easy for East Precinct officers, and an arrest was soon made. But what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people in hospital after serious Vancouver car crash
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver.
kptv.com
4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
kptv.com
OSP: Alcohol likely factor in Hwy 99E crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 2:46 a.m. near milepost 36. An investigation showed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord.
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
Suspect in Hazelwood shooting arrested in Portland, victim dies
An arrest has been made in Friday's Hazelwood shooting, which tragically turned fatal as the victim passed away in the hospital.
KTVL
36-year-old dies in crash involving two motorcycles and truck on Highway 234
JACKSON COUNTY — A 36-year-old motorcycle rider is dead after a truck turned onto Highway 234 from Old Sams Valley Road and crashed with his motorcycle and another that was driving westbound Friday night. "Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled...
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
Comments / 0