ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

YWCA, UD students hang ribbons for domestic violence awareness

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lr2tK_0iFyAJ7x00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Each year, the YWCA Dayton and a group of student volunteers from University of Dayton hang ribbons around the city to spread domestic violence awareness.

“We’re hanging ribbons, and on the ribbons are some cards that give some details and numbers out for anyone that needs it,” UD student Patrick Westendorf said.

Miami Valley organizations send more aid to Florida

Volunteers hang purple ribbons around Dayton and Preble County every October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“By talking about it, by hanging ribbons, by making this part of the conversation, we’re bringing visibility to this urgent problem that violence is,” YWCA Marketing & Communications Manager Kaitlin Schroeder said.

The YWCA Dayton operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery and Preble County.

On average, they have 60 women and 30 children staying in their shelters at a time.

Schroeder said 1 in 4 women experience domestic violence.

“If there’s someone in your life that you are worried, that is showing signs of withdrawal, showing signs of injuries, showing signs of being afraid of their partner, or always wondering if something they’re doing is going to set them off,” Schroeder said. “These are all signs that maybe it’s time to open up a conversation and talk with them some more.”

UD criminal justice students helped hang the ribbons, tying the campus and community together.

“You can recognize it in like friends or people in your community, so you can give support to them and to other people around you,” UD student Eloise Taylor said. “Just so people have a network of other people and a community to go to because community is really big at UD.”

The YWCA hopes these ribbons signal to those going through domestic violence they are not alone.

“You don’t have to wonder what to do with the people in your life that you can you can reach out to the resources, the community, and get help,” Schroeder said.

The YWCA operates a domestic violence crisis hotline, which is staffed with trained crisis counselors. It can be reached 24/7 at 937-222-SAFE. For more information about the help available, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Preble County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Preble County, OH
City
Montgomery, OH
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
WDTN

Crews tackle fire in Dayton home

According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews are currently fighting a fire on Springfield Street near the intersection with East Third Street. Crews on the scene reported that flames are showing from the second floor of a two-story home.
WDTN

Kettering Fire Department to hold Open House

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Fire Department is hosting an Open House to the community on Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Kettering Fire Department, the event is being held in recognition of the department’s anniversary of 100 years. The Open House will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kettering […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ywca#Ribbons#Violent Crime#Ud#The Ywca Dayton#University Of Dayton#Florida Volunteers
Fox 19

Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
NEW CARLISLE, OH
WDTN

Kettering hosting annual shredding event Saturday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A shredding event is being held for Kettering residents on Saturday, October 1. The city of Kettering along with Day Air Credit Union will be hosting a shredding event for Kettering residents aimed at protecting resident’s privacy. The event will be held at Kettering Fairmont High School located at 3301 Shroyer […]
KETTERING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
SPRING VALLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton family mourning the loss of a loved one after they say she was killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton family is dealing with heartbreak after losing a loved one in Hurricane Ian while on vacation in Fort Myers, Florida. It all started when four women from Dayton traveled to Florida this week for a birthday getaway, but their trip took a terrible turn when the strength of the storm tore down the roof of their room, killing Nishelle Harris-Miles.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy