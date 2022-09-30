HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Northeast trade winds will fill in behind the front as it passes through each island. The front will continue to weaken on Monday and fade away by Tuesday. As drier and more stable conditions set up over the western end of the state behind the front, a transition to a wet pattern will be possible for the Big Island and east Maui from Wednesday through Friday as an area of tropical moisture moves in from the southeast.

