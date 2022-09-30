ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep inside. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown minutes after departing from Duluth International Airport. Authorities on Sunday identified the victims as passengers 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her 31-year-old brother Matthew Schmidt, and the 32-year-old pilot, Tyler Fretland, both of Burnsville. Jason Hoffman says he and his wife had been asleep on the second floor of their home when they were jolted by what sounded like an explosion. He says the plane tore through the roof above their bed.
Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois

Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement came...
