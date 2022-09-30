ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Perunovich, Preseason, Chychrun & More

The Blues’ preseason has been filled with surprising performances from veteran players and one major injury. They have three preseason games left before a week off and then the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Perunovich Injured in Preseason Game. Last Tuesday, Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich was injured against the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Stars 5, Blues 2

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Mason Marchment scored his third goal of the preseason for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday. Will Butcher had three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 12 saves for Dallas. Pavel Buchnevich and Logan Brown scored,...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Flames forward Huberdeau rides horse at Stampeders game

New member of Calgary takes in CFL game with Weegar, Kadri. Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau hopped up on Quick Six, the Calgary Stampeders touchdown horse, during a Canadian Football League game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. Huberdeau, entering his 11th NHL season but first one in Calgary, certainly...
SPORTS
NHL

Ducks Assign Four Players to San Diego Gulls

Austin Strand - D Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 33 players: 17 forwards, 13 defensemen and three goaltenders. De Leo, Grimaldi Battling for Spot in Ducks Lineup, SoCal Hockey History. Duo Could Become First Pair of Ducks Teammates from Southern California. by Matt Weller @MattWeller_ / AnaheimDucks.com. October...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?

FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1

Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Dellandrea injury adds another wrinkle to DeBoer's evaluation process

FRISCO, Texas -- New Stars coach Pete DeBoer has embraced an interesting process when it comes to evaluating his players. He has tried not to seek the opinion of others in hopes of relying on his own assessment skills while interacting both on and off the ice with a group of almost 60 skaters at training camp. As such, DeBoer said he is trying to give everyone as much time as possible before he has to start making hard decisions on the final roster.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

NOTEBOOK: 'The group is getting tighter' at training camp

Hear from Eetu Luostarinen and head coach Paul Maurice following Sunday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. With four preseason games down and just two to go before the 2022-23 season gets underway, the Florida Panthers trimmed their roster down to just over 30 players after sending 10 players to the AHL on Sunday.
NHL
NHL

Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team

Fiala can have 100 points; Oettinger, Connor potential category leaders; podcasts. NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: 📈 Top 250...
NHL
NHL

Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin

Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Mercer, Bastian participate in viral 'tortilla slap' challenge

Devils forwards play rock, paper, scissor, winner gets to unleash carbohydrates on other. Rock. Paper. Scissors. Says... New Jersey Devils forwards Dawson Mercer and Nathan Bastian participated in the "tortilla slap" social media challenge. They played rock, paper, scissors and the winner of each round got to slap the other player in the face with a tortilla. Each player had a mouthful of water and couldn't laugh or spit it out. Whoever did a spit-take first, lost.
NHL
Sports
NHL

Josi shines for Predators in win in hometown of Bern, Switzerland

BERN, Switzerland -- The horn sounded, and the fans rose to their feet and applauded. Well, at least the fans who weren't already on their feet cheering and chanting and singing the whole game. The Nashville Predators and SC Bern lined up on the blue lines for the three stars,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

After several rounds of training camp roster cuts, the St. Louis Blues are inching closer to their team for the start of the 2022-23 season. With three preseason games remaining, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube figures to have a more-veteran heavy lineup as the exhibition schedule enters its final stretch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Preseason Preview: October 3 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their preseason schedule with a pair of two games in two days, opening up the set at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When: Monday, October 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: A link to stream the game live will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Blues assign 7 players to Springfield

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned seven players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Please assigned include forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin, along with defensemen Griffin...
NHL
NHL

Canes Sign de Haan to One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract. " We obviously knew Calvin from his previous time in Carolina," said Waddell. "We like what we've seen...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Neal released from PTO by Blue Jackets

Brown sidelined for Blues; Zegras day to day for Ducks. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. James Neal was released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Twelve Skaters Join IceHogs Training Camp

With Rockford IceHogs hockey right around the corner (two preseason games with the Iowa Wild on Oct. 5 & 6), the Chicago Blackhawks have made their first round of roster cuts. Three players signed to NHL contracts have been assigned from the Blackhawks to the AHL. Nine players were released from their NHL tryout agreements and join the IceHogs under AHL contracts.
ROCKFORD, IL

