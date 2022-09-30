Read full article on original website
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
Officers shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night, Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said.
Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex near the Citadel Mall. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Galley Rd. just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a man dead at the scene. CSPD The post Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
CSPD officer sustains minor injuries in crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, a Colorado Springs police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Circle Dr. According to police, the officer was responding to a call and driving south on Circle Dr. As the officer approached the intersection with Fountain Blvd., a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction turned left in front of the officer.
CSPD's Shoplifting Deployment arrests 8 individuals, 2 for Fentanyl possession
The Colorado Springs Police Department identified a rise in retail theft cases that were related to drug use in the city.
Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
Springs Police target shoplifters after rise in retail crime
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) made several arrests and citations after partnering with local retailers to catch shoplifters across the city. Law Enforcement says there is a nexus between retail theft cases and drug use tied more commonly to fentanyl. After noticing a rise in retail crime in Colorado Springs, CSPD […]
Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a seizure in her police cruiser, Colorado Springs Police Officer Brianna Ragsdale is navigating the diagnosis of astrocytoma — a rare form of brain cancer. Ragsdale says all she remembers is pulling into a parking lot to work on paperwork in her squad car, before waking up at Memorial The post Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a […]
Man arrested on arson charges for intentionally starting fire near I-25
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 44-year-old man is facing arson charges after he was arrested following a grass fire near I-25 on Thursday. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), John Leavins was arrested on arson charges thanks to detailed suspect information provided by the multiple people who called 911 and reported […]
Pueblo Police find body inside van under 24th Street bridge
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) found a man dead inside a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. According to PPD, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. During their investigation, officers found […]
Woman arrested in deadly Lakewood hit-and-run
An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.
Deputies arrest suspicious person for I-25 grass fire
Thursday 9/29/2022 3:25 (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The small grass fire has been put out, according to EPSO. EPSO said they received multiple calls regarding a suspicious person walking along I-25 and mile marker 121. They reportedly had a gas can and were setting fires in the area. Deputies located the suspect and arrested […]
One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday, no arrests made as of Friday afternoon
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide in the area of W. 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. The roadway was blocked to the public for several hours.
Westword
Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run
Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
