5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station , the Austin Police Department said in a release.

28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.

APD’s investigation showed Mateo-Comapa was an innocent bystander at the gas station. The subsequent murder and robbery of the 28-year-old resulted from criminal gang activity earlier in the evening. The men tried to shoot someone else during a drive-by shooting before Mateo-Comapa was killed, the release states.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the Austin Police Department Tac Intel Unit, along with the APD Violent Crime Task Force, APD Gang Unit/FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Major Crimes Suppression Unit, DPS Gang Unit, and Manor Police Department arrested Darain Anderson, 17, Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18, Jon Willard, 18, Xavion Walton, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile on outstanding warrants for engaging in organized crime and capital murder, APD said.

