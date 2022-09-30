ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station

By A James
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxKMF_0iFy9qEy00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station , the Austin Police Department said in a release.

28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.

APD’s investigation showed Mateo-Comapa was an innocent bystander at the gas station. The subsequent murder and robbery of the 28-year-old resulted from criminal gang activity earlier in the evening. The men tried to shoot someone else during a drive-by shooting before Mateo-Comapa was killed, the release states.

On Monday, Sept. 26,  the Austin Police Department Tac Intel Unit, along with the APD Violent Crime Task Force, APD Gang Unit/FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Major Crimes Suppression Unit, DPS Gang Unit, and Manor Police Department arrested Darain Anderson, 17, Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18, Jon Willard, 18, Xavion Walton, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile on outstanding warrants for engaging in organized crime and capital murder, APD said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 6

Lde7
3d ago

I hope they all are convicted of this horrific murder. Hard to want to go anywhere and have to worry about getting hurt or killed. Austin needs more police!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two robberies. Police said on Sept. 30, between 2:27 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., the H-E-B at 6607 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Trio of Austin Teens Arrested in Violent Robbery Series

Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral

AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September. Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Organized Crime#Fbi#Murder#Violent Crime#Texaco#West Oltorf#Dps Gang Unit#Manor Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
KILLEEN, TX
killeenpdnews.com

Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder

Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teens arrested for July robbery, murder at South Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas - Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in July in South Austin. 17-year-old Darian Anderson, 18-year-old Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18-year-old Jon Willard, 17-year-old Xavion Walton, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for the July 20 shooting of 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa. The five were arrested on September 26.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy