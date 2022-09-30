ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ten veterans from across colorado received refurbished vehicles

By Ariel Flatt
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgoE5_0iFy9l4Z00

USAA celebrated 100 years of serving military veterans by gifting 100 vehicles to military families in need. Ten veterans from across Colorado received refurbished vehicles provided by the national auto body council.

The need for transportation is crucial to the veteran community for work and basic family living. Recipients were nominated by nonprofit organizations to receive a Recycled Ride®.

With the partnership of the National Auto Body Council (NABC), a non-profit committed to serving their communities, and many in the collision repair industry, vehicles are repaired and donated to those identified as in need of reliable transportation.

Jerry Devaul is one of the recipients and a double amputee, he says having the ability of transportation gives them an opportunity to overcome the challenges of their disabilities.

"This gives them a way to get away from that and be free,' said Devaul, 'It gives them some type of freedom, which they may not have had before so it's huge."

Some of the vehicles included a Mazda CX5, a Hyundai Elantra, and a Ford Ranger XL.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

Related
95 Rock KKNN

25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado

No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado lawmakers push VA to pay for specialized care for vets with TBIs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week, the entire Colorado Congressional Delegation penned a letter to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, urging the department to authorize community care for veterans with traumatic brain injuries. It comes after veterans in our state have been denied authorization for treatment at the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at The post Colorado lawmakers push VA to pay for specialized care for vets with TBIs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Is Colorado on a Path to ‘Zero’ Income Tax?

This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 3, 2022. For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate. Proposition...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Usaa#Mazda Cx5#Hyundai#Ford#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
99.9 KEKB

Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List

Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
BURLINGTON, CO
99.9 The Point

Rent This Retro Colorado Camper Near Salida’s Hot Springs

The website glampinghub.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of unique accommodations all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. These destinations are a step up beyond just a traditional tent in the woods. One of the most unique options in Colorado is...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring

A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims.  According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
GREELEY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy