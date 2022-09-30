Read full article on original website
Ian bringing rainfall along east coast, but what about Ohio?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cold tonight but still cool as we fall into the low 50s and upper 40s by tomorrow morning. High clouds will continue to build in through the night thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Staying dry tonight. Mostly cloudy tomorrow as the remnants...
Kenny's hiking The Ledges Trail and loving the views
The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers hikers spectacular views of towering cliffs, rock formations and a breathtaking overlook. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton puts on his hiking boots and explores this popular destination and also learns about a variety of educational opportunities. https://www.nps.gov/cuva/the-ledges.htm.
