Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
After Hurricane Ian came the floods
A county in Florida survived Hurricane Ian largely unscathed. Then, the floodwaters came gushing down the Peace River. It's Monday's news.
Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge
President Biden was fiercely outspoken when Georgia passed its new election law. He called it 'Jim Crow on steriods." But after a judge ruled it constitutional, there's been silence.
Tillerson testifies he wasn't aware of indicted Trump ally's foreign policy advice
The former secretary of State took the stand in the foreign agent trial of Trump’s longtime friend Tom Barrack.
The cases to watch as Supreme Court returns for another blockbuster term
WASHINGTON — The nation’s highest court is back in session with another round of high-profile cases. This is also the first term with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the bench. During this term, Supreme Court justices will hear challenges that involve race or elections,...
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police, is flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to crack down. On Monday, Iran shuttered its top technology university following an hours-long standoff between students and the police that turned the prestigious institution into the latest flashpoint of protests and ended with hundreds of young people arrested. Speaking to a cadre of police students in Tehran, Khamenei said he was “deeply heartbroken” by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, calling it a “tragic incident.” However, he lambasted the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize Iran, echoing authorities’ previous comments.
