Read full article on original website
Related
hellowoodlands.com
Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch held at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands
It’s fall ya’ll! On Saturday, October 1, The Howard Hughes Corporation hosted a Fall Festival at Creekside Park West from 1 to 5 p.m. The free festival was open to the public and featured a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games and activities, face painting, character sketch artists, balloon artists, and more. Attendees had the opportunity select one free pumpkin per family while supplies lasted.
hellowoodlands.com
OctoBEARfest to Raise Funds for Local Animal Rescue Sanctuary
CONROE, TX – Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animals. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 30TH:. Join us for a fun-filled monthly BINGO night with your family and friends, hosted by The Woodlands Parks and Recreation!. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with old ones...
hellowoodlands.com
World Habitat Day Wall Build at Market Street hosted by Habitat MCTX
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat MCTX) with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight a global movement emphasizing the right for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papercitymag.com
Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie
Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Burlington opens a new store in The Woodlands, donates to local school
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Burlington, a major off-price retailer offering favorite brands for the entire family and home, opened a new store at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, site of the old Toys ‘R’ Us at Pinecroft Center. This is a relocation of the store that was previously located at 16590 I-45 South in Conroe. For the grand opening, shoppers were greeted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and some special deals.
Our first pear sculpture is being installed at State Highway 288 and McHard/Shadow Creek Parkway
Our first pear sculpture is being installed at State Highway 288 and McHard/Shadow Creek Parkway!. Construction started earlier this year on the final phase of the State Highway 288 Master Plan Improvements.
KHOU
Lake Conroe Boating Accident
A boating accident occurred on the lake outside of Conroe Lake House restaurant. Credit: Felicity P.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
Click2Houston.com
There’s beer, gardening and pumpkins at this Fort Bend County beloved nursery; Here’s what you need to know to join in the fall fun
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – There is no place like fall in Fort Bend County. Enjoy an evening of family fun, food, beer and pumpkins this Sunday at Enchanted Gardens as they debut their brand-new pumpkin house at their fall celebration. Gardeners can get tips at the ticket-only event...
Luliet Creamery and Bakery announces pop-up, soft opening dates in The Woodlands
Luliet Creamery and Bakery is opening a location in The Woodlands area in November. (Courtesy Luliet Creamery and Bakery) Ice cream, cookie and macaroon shop Luliet Creamery and Bakery will be expanding into The Woodlands area with a second location at 3600 FM 1488 Conroe in November. Managing partner Erion...
glasstire.com
Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed
In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxury-houses.net
A World Class Architectural Masterpiece on An Incredible Waterfront Lot in Sugar Land comes with over 13,000 SF Gorgeous Living Spaces Asking $8.895 Million
The Home in Sugar Land, a world class architectural masterpiece inspired by Europe’s great estates offers endless lifestyle with opulent formals for entertaining, a gorgeous kitchen, wellness gym, two game rooms, wet bars, media room and other entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Paradise Point Dr, Sugar Land, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sammy Younis (Phone: 832-878-0913) at RE/MAX Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sugar Land.
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
kingwood.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams. A message from MCAS staff- American shelters are in crisis mode! The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is not alone in our need for help from our community! To date we have over 500 animals in our facility:. 305 Adult Dogs. 99...
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
woodlandsjournal.com
Niko Niko’s Coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko’s owner Dimitri Fetokakis recently posted a picture in front of the now defunct Luby’s Cafeteria location in The Woodlands from the Niko Niko’s Facebook page saying, “Guess where I am?”. This picture prompted speculation about Niko Niko’s possibly opening up a location in our...
Her 3 children died in a house fire during the winter freeze. Now, she's carrying on their mission
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Millions were left without power in Texas during the February 2021 winter freeze. One Houston-area family lost a lot more than power when their home caught fire. Jackie Pham lost three children and her own mother in the fire. It's a hard reality for Pham to face.
Kovasovic's is a must-stop for fresh cuts & sausages!
Kovasovic's Fresh Meat Market provides the Rosenberg, Texas area with the freshest and highest quality meat.
bluebonnetnews.com
Salinas brothers say new business in Liberty will live up to Friendly name
Austin and Blake Salinas, owners of Friendly Auto Mall in Liberty, formerly BJ Ford, plan to win their customers’ trust one deal at a time. The Salinas brothers, who also own Friendly Ford of Crosby, say they are excited to get the Liberty business up and running by Nov. 1.
Comments / 0