ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 0

Related
hellowoodlands.com

Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch held at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands

It’s fall ya’ll! On Saturday, October 1, The Howard Hughes Corporation hosted a Fall Festival at Creekside Park West from 1 to 5 p.m. The free festival was open to the public and featured a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games and activities, face painting, character sketch artists, balloon artists, and more. Attendees had the opportunity select one free pumpkin per family while supplies lasted.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

OctoBEARfest to Raise Funds for Local Animal Rescue Sanctuary

CONROE, TX – Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animals. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 30TH:. Join us for a fun-filled monthly BINGO night with your family and friends, hosted by The Woodlands Parks and Recreation!. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with old ones...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
The Woodlands, TX
Local
Texas Cars
papercitymag.com

Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie

Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Burlington opens a new store in The Woodlands, donates to local school

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Burlington, a major off-price retailer offering favorite brands for the entire family and home, opened a new store at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, site of the old Toys ‘R’ Us at Pinecroft Center. This is a relocation of the store that was previously located at 16590 I-45 South in Conroe. For the grand opening, shoppers were greeted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and some special deals.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Dragon Boat#Woodlands
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
CONROE, TX
glasstire.com

Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed

In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
luxury-houses.net

A World Class Architectural Masterpiece on An Incredible Waterfront Lot in Sugar Land comes with over 13,000 SF Gorgeous Living Spaces Asking $8.895 Million

The Home in Sugar Land, a world class architectural masterpiece inspired by Europe’s great estates offers endless lifestyle with opulent formals for entertaining, a gorgeous kitchen, wellness gym, two game rooms, wet bars, media room and other entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Paradise Point Dr, Sugar Land, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sammy Younis (Phone: 832-878-0913) at RE/MAX Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
kingwood.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams. A message from MCAS staff- American shelters are in crisis mode! The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is not alone in our need for help from our community! To date we have over 500 animals in our facility:. 305 Adult Dogs. 99...
CONROE, TX
woodlandsjournal.com

Niko Niko’s Coming to The Woodlands

Niko Niko’s owner Dimitri Fetokakis recently posted a picture in front of the now defunct Luby’s Cafeteria location in The Woodlands from the Niko Niko’s Facebook page saying, “Guess where I am?”. This picture prompted speculation about Niko Niko’s possibly opening up a location in our...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy