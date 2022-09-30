Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Using Machete and Sledge Hammer During Domestic Violence Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 at 10:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from...
NBC Bay Area
Los Gatos Mom Accused of Throwing Parties for Underage Teens Pleads Not Guilty
A mother who is accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage teens at her former Los Gatos home pleaded not guilty in a San Jose courtroom Monday. Shannon O'Connor has been behind bars since last October and will remain in custody as she awaits trial on 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, child molestation and sexual assault.
Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab a security guard of a smoke shop on the 1900 block of North Main Street and threatened to kill him, said police. On Friday, at 7:19 p.m., officers arrived and found the suspect, Valentine Kofler, 46, across the street from where the The post Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police appeared first on KION546.
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday. The shooting took place on 85th Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, but the victims died of their injuries at the scene. No further details have been released.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son
HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
Police investigate vandalism at Palo Alto Catholic center as possible hate crime
PALO ALTO -- Vandalism at a Roman Catholic pastoral center in Palo Alto is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Saturday.Sometime between Sept. 18 and 24 someone spray-painted a white racial superiority phrase on a wall at St. Thomas Aquinas Pastoral Center at 3290 Middlefield Road. A suspect also spray-painted a statue in the center's garden.Dispatchers received a report at 4:10 p.m. Friday of the vandalism. The center serves as the administrative offices for three Roman Catholic churches in Palo Alto.The vandalism was removed by the time a parishioner told police of the crime.
Suspect flees Oakland police; Strikes officer with vehicle
OAKLAND -- A driver, awakened from a deep slumber in a vehicle Sunday morning by Oakland police, struck an officer while fleeing the scene and eluding arrest, authorities said.The unidentified officer suffered undisclosed injuries and was in stable condition at a local hospital.Investigators said the incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. in the the 5200 block of Wentworth Ave. Officers responded to a call of a unresponsive individual in the driver seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. When officers arrived, the individual awoke and officers were able to establish communication. As officers attempted to detain the individual to further investigate the incident, the individual accelerated away from the scene striking an officer with their vehicle.The driver remains at large. No description of the suspect or vehicle has been released. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.
NBC Bay Area
King Estates Campus Students Return to Pick Up Belongings After Shooting
Students at Oakland’s King Estates Complex were invited back on campus Saturday, to get belongings abandoned during Wednesday’s shooting. Administrators and teachers were on hand to help welcome students, and usher them to classrooms to retrieve backpacks, computers, books and other items. There was also a therapy horse...
Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody
Monterey County Sheriff deputies have multiple streets blocked off in Castroville after reports of a subject barricaded in an apartment with a firearm. The post Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
San Benito County Sheriff’s Alert: Suspect Wanted in Alleged Assault at High School Football Game
“Tonight, at approximately 8:30PM, a group of juveniles arrived at the Hollister High School football game and began challenging people to fight. There were Deputy Sheriff’s assigned to the game. While they were responding, along with security, a fight ensued just inside the gates. During that fight, a male juvenile was cut with a weapon.
Man accused of cutting telecom lines in Fremont neighborhood
FREMONT – A man has been arrested on vandalism charges in connection with cut telecommunication lines in a Fremont neighborhood that led to thousands of people losing internet and phone service.Police said a neighborhood near Mission Boulevard and Cougar Drive has been the scene of multiple incidents over the past month where phone and fiber optic lines have been cut. During each incident, service was disrupted to thousands of customers.Telecom companies affected by the vandalism include Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, according to police. Damage from the incidents has been estimated at $300,000. Following an investigation, detectives identified a suspect in at least two of the incidents. On Wednesday, police arrested the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Roshan Patel of Fremont.The Alameda County District Attorney's office has charged Patel with four felony counts, including disabling a utility line and felony vandalism. Patel is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, Patel is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Police said Friday that detectives are continuing to pursue leads in the case. Anyone with information about the vandalism incidents is asked to contact Detective Travis Macdonald of the Fremont Police at 510-790-6900 or tmacdonald@fremont.gov.
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
‘Sophisticated’ San Francisco drug dealer sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Friday after he was busted with 65 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.5 million in street sales, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge William Orrick sentenced 46-year-old Alejandro “Chewy” Alvarez to serve 160 months in prison. Alvarez managed a “sophisticated” drug distribution operation […]
