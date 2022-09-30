Read full article on original website
Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami: How to Watch Tonight
As Florida continues to reel from Hurricane Ian, Latin stars will descend on Miami for Thursday's awards show.
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Wisin & Yandel, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, Paramore, and more
It’s Friday! Get your weekend playlist ready because there were a lot of bangers released this week. Check out the hottest releases below. 1. Wisin & Yandel, ROSALÍA - Besos Moja2 An epic collaboration between the iconic duo Wisin & Yandel and Rosalía bring “Besos Moja2.” It premiered to coincide...
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Television Network
Keke Palmer is reminding us once more that she can do it all — and then some. On September 30, the star announced that she would be launching her own digital network called Key TV, aiming to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”. In a post shared to...
In Photos: Ed Sheeran's career: Live concerts and awards
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran started his music career when he was a teenager. He is best known for his songs "Shape of You," "Bad Habits," "Photograph" and more. Sheeran will be launching his North American "Mathematics" tour in 2023. Here's a look back on his life through the years.
Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review
With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He brought out several guests — including the reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who played a medley of her hottest hits — and declared his love for...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Heartthrob Drake Milligan Tops the iTunes Charts with New Album
America’s Got Talent season 17 heartthrob Drake Milligan released a brand new album a day after he placed third in the competition. His debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, is at the top of the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and iTunes Top Country Albums charts. It’s clear that his appearances on AGT helped propel his career.
Cult of Mac
Apple Music hits 100 million song milestone
There are now a whopping 100 million songs available to stream on Apple Music. That’s “more music than you can listen to in a lifetime, or several lifetimes,” says Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of editorial. “More music than any other platform. Simply the biggest collection of music, in any format, ever.”
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Charlie Puth, Arctic Monkeys, Joss Stone, a-ha, and More
Hello! And welcome to the newest installment of New Song Saturday in which we share with you our favorite songs and music video releases from the week. In this week’s offering, we have new tracks from standouts like guitar master Ayron Jones, smooth singer Charlie Puth, ravaging rock band Arctic Monkeys and more.
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.” Both videos were sourced from the recent global livestream of the Happier Than Ever tour stop presented exclusively by Apple Music Live. The show is available to watch in full on-demand and has been...
Farruko on God, Fame, and Life After ‘Pepas’
PARTWAY THROUGH FARRUKO’S set, the stage at Miami’s FTX Arena turned into a pulpit. On a mild night in February, the Puerto Rican artist had been standing at the center of the nearly 20,000-person venue, a tangle of flashing lights and smoke-cannon explosions blaring behind him. Fans screamed along as he sang some of his biggest hits, like the 2021 party anthem “La Tóxica,” plus other tracks from his deeply personal 2021 album, La 167. In between, Farruko talked directly to the audience, telling them he’d been striving to become a changed man. Some in the crowd thought they saw...
NME
Nia Archives shares Brazilian-influenced new song and video ‘Baianá’
Nia Archives has shared a new Brazilian-inspired track and video – watch ‘Baianá’ below. The track is the first solo release from the producer since her EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ was released back in March of this year. Discussing ‘Baianá’, which samples the traditional Brazilian...
Engadget
Deezer can now identify songs that you hum
Deezer can now help you find songs that suddenly start playing in your head in the middle of the night. The music streaming service has upgraded its in-app SongCatcher feature so that it can now identify a track just by humming or even whistling parts of it. Once the service identifies a track, it will show you an information page with its title, artist and single/album cover where you can play the song, add it your playlist or queue and add it to your favorites.
Who Is G-Eazy's Ultimate Celebrity Crush? He Reveals...
Watch: G-Eazy REVEALS He Has Over 500 UNRELEASED Songs. G-Eazy has dated several famous faces, including Halsey, Lana Del Rey and, most recently, Ashely Benson. But the rapper's biggest celebrity crush—whom he revealed on the Oct. 3 episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!—is none other than an A-list award-winning actress.
