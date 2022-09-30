Read full article on original website
Mechanicsburg wins close game against East Pennsboro in Week 6
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg squeezed out a 10-7 win over East Pennsboro during week six of the season on Friday, Sept. 30. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Scenes from Trinity girls volleyball win over West York
The Trinity girl’s volleyball team defeats West York three games to one: 25-12, 19-25, 25-13 and 25-19, in high school action in Camp Hill, Pa., Oct. 1, 2022.
Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Gettysburg won a 17-14 thriller against Shippensburg in week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
State College remains undefeated against Central Dauphin East in Week 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, in a week six game, State College beat Central Dauphin East by a score of 42-14, improving to 6-0 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of […]
South Western blows out Red Lion in Week 6
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western gave up zero points to Red Lion in their week six 20-0 blowout on Friday, Sept. 30. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
Check out the Penn State recruits on hand for the Northwestern game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits and recruits to Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Among the recruits was Jameial Lyons, a defensive lineman form Philadelphia, Juan Minaya, an offensive lineman from Paramus, NJ, Rodney Lora, a defensive lineman from Va., and Messiah Mickens, a freshman running back from Trinity.
Dover takes down York Suburban in Week 6
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Dover beat York Suburban 35-21 on Friday, Sept. 30, to conclude their week six game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Susquehanna Township tramples Waynesboro in Week 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township blew out Waynesboro 23-0 on Friday, Sept. 30, when the teams faced off during week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
Manheim Township destroys J.P. McCaskey in Week 6
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Manheim Township clobbered J.P. McCaskey by a score of 55-6 during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
Lancaster Barnstormers win 2022 Atlantic League Championship
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers had five opportunities to win the Atlantic League title. They would only need three as they complete sweep and claim the title over High Point. It was a packed crowd at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Outfielder Trayvon Robinson got the Barnstormers going with an...
Harrisburg flattens Altoona in Week 6
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg claimed a dominant 48-0 win over Altoona on Friday, Sept. 30 during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Williams Grove event postponed for rain, not yet rescheduled
Tonight’s Williams Grove events have been postponed because of the weather in the Mechanicsburg area. Saturday’s finale of the 60th Champion Racing Oil National Open has been postponed due to the extensive rainfall as Hurricane Ian pushes further north along the east coast. Racing officials with the ‘World...
Top Ten! Penn State rises in new rankings
(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press’ new poll released on Sunday. Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at […]
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
Camp Hill ‘bug project’ becomes familiar route through 7th grade for generation of students
Camp Hill Middle School science teacher Chad Gallaher has been teaching what has become a rite of passage for Camp Hill seventh graders for 25 years. “It’s an insect project,” Gallaher said from his science lab in the school, surrounded by this year’s collections, microscopes and other scientific equipment.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian reach central Pa. How much rain did we get?
Over a period of three days, central Pennsylvania has received more than an inch of rain and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought showers to much of the state, beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday night. Fortunately,...
Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast
There’s a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It’s already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
