Carlisle, PA

abc27 News

Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Gettysburg won a 17-14 thriller against Shippensburg in week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
Carlisle, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Carlisle, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
abc27 News

South Western blows out Red Lion in Week 6

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western gave up zero points to Red Lion in their week six 20-0 blowout on Friday, Sept. 30. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
HANOVER, PA
PennLive.com

Check out the Penn State recruits on hand for the Northwestern game

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits and recruits to Saturday's game against Northwestern. Among the recruits was Jameial Lyons, a defensive lineman form Philadelphia, Juan Minaya, an offensive lineman from Paramus, NJ, Rodney Lora, a defensive lineman from Va., and Messiah Mickens, a freshman running back from Trinity.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Dover takes down York Suburban in Week 6

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Dover beat York Suburban 35-21 on Friday, Sept. 30, to conclude their week six game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Susquehanna Township tramples Waynesboro in Week 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township blew out Waynesboro 23-0 on Friday, Sept. 30, when the teams faced off during week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27 News

Manheim Township destroys J.P. McCaskey in Week 6

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Manheim Township clobbered J.P. McCaskey by a score of 55-6 during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
MANHEIM, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster Barnstormers win 2022 Atlantic League Championship

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers had five opportunities to win the Atlantic League title. They would only need three as they complete sweep and claim the title over High Point. It was a packed crowd at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Outfielder Trayvon Robinson got the Barnstormers going with an...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg flattens Altoona in Week 6

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg claimed a dominant 48-0 win over Altoona on Friday, Sept. 30 during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Top Ten! Penn State rises in new rankings

(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press' new poll released on Sunday. Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast

There's a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It's already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there's the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller's Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

