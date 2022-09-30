Read full article on original website
UTA biologists identify broad coral disease resistance traits
A new study in Science Advances led by researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington provides a novel framework for identifying broad coral disease resistance traits and examines the fundamental processes behind species survival. A new study in Science Advances led by researchers at The University of Texas at...
Small eddies play a big role in feeding ocean microbes
Subtropical gyres are enormous rotating ocean currents that generate sustained circulations in the Earth’s subtropical regions just to the north and south of the equator. These gyres are slow-moving whirlpools that circulate within massive basins around the world, gathering up nutrients, organisms, and sometimes trash, as the currents rotate from coast to coast.
ASU scientists discover dual-function messenger RNA
For the very first time, a study led by Julian Chen and his group in Arizona State University’s School of Molecular Sciences and the Biodesign Institute’s Center for the Mechanism of Evolution, has discovered an unprecedented pathway producing telomerase RNA from a protein-coding messenger RNA (mRNA). For the...
‘Leaky’ activity of mutated enzyme underlies neurodegenerative disease
Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration of Purkinje cells, a major class of neurons in the cerebellum. The resulting cerebellar dysfunction leads patients to experience a loss of motor coordination and control. Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration...
Muscling through: Linking muscle and joint stiffness of the lower human limbs
Joint flexibility is an important measure of physical fitness in humans, especially when it comes to determining athletic performance. It is responsible for protecting the muscle-tendon unit under stressful conditions by resisting external forces for long periods of time and ensuring a wider range of motion (RoM) of the joints. Joint stiffness of the lower limbs can, therefore, negatively influence body fitness, resulting in increased risk of falls and sports injuries. Stiffness of the muscle tissue are thought to influence the stiffness of the joints they are in contact with. However, this association has not been fully explored, especially in the case of calf muscles (triceps surae) and the ankle joint found in the lower limbs in humans.
Aging | Psychological factors substantially contribute to biological aging: evidence from the aging rate in Chinese older adults
“We used the aging clock to demonstrate the connection between the physical and psychological aspects of aging”. “We used the aging clock to demonstrate the connection between the physical and psychological aspects of aging”. BUFFALO, NY- October 3, 2022 – A new research paper was published on the cover of...
National Institutes of Health awards $15.75M to research team led by Case Western Reserve University and Duke University to map vagus nerve—body’s ‘super highway’ for controlling major organ functions
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $15.75 million contract to researchers led by Case Western Reserve and Duke universities to accelerate development of therapeutic devices that improve chronic medical conditions. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $15.75 million contract to researchers led by Case...
How to improve landscape visual aesthetic effects of street pedestrian spaces in China’s mountainous cities
With the increasing demand of urbanization for land, Chinese cities and towns are gradually growing from plains to mountainous areas. Serving as an important ecological base and natural components of urban spatial structure, mountains partly determine a city’s overall landscape layout and appearance, especially to mountainous cities. The spatial structure of “mountain–city integration” refers to planning and building urban pattern by taking mountains as structural elements at the city scale, and embodies as an urbanized spread towards the mountains at the neighborhood scale. Urban streets support citizens’ daily commuting, leisure and recreation, cultural exchange, and environmental protection. The landscape of pedestrian spaces greatly affect pedestrians’ visual aesthetic perception, which is defined by people’s visual interaction and feedback with the landscape. In the context of promoting mountain–city integration, research on LVAQ (landscape visual aesthetic quality) assessment of urban mountains in a relatively further visual range is expected.
Why does salt change the taste of everything? (video)
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 — If your coffee is too bitter, add a pinch of salt. If your salad isn’t sour enough, add a pinch of salt. If your beer is too bitter, add a pinch of salt. Salt has the seemingly magical ability to enhance good flavors and dampen bad ones. How does it do that??? https://youtu.be/dWatMuHZIxE.
Artificial enzyme splits water
Mankind is facing a central challenge: it must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Mankind is facing a central challenge: it must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Hydrogen is considered a promising alternative to fossil fuels. It can be...
Novel cell-free protein crystallization method to advance structural biology
The new cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method developed by Tokyo Tech includes direct protein crystallization and is a major headway in the field of structural biology. This technique will enable the analysis of unstable proteins that could not be studied using conventional methods. Analyzing these will increase our knowledge of cellular processes and functions.
What happens in the gut over a year?
Our bodies go through several changes throughout our lives. The same happens with the microbes that live with us. After all, these make up a big portion of the cells in our organism. But, in comparison with the cells that make up our tissues and organs, these microbes divide very quickly, making occasional errors in their genetic material (mutations) more common. These errors drive the evolution of microorganisms and account for, among other things, their likelihood of causing disease.
McDonough to lead SwRI’s chemistry and chemical engineering division
SAN ANTONIO — Oct. 3, 2022 — Dr. Joe McDonough has been named vice president of Southwest Research Institute’s Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Division. McDonough previously served as director of the division’s Pharmaceuticals and Bioengineering Department. “I am privileged to step into this role to lead...
Newly developed air filter showcases excellent performance and endurance in harsh environments
A team of researchers has designed a high-performance composite sponge that works effectively to filter particulate matter in high temperature and high humidity environments. The sponge, with its excellent mechanical properties, is made of environmentally friendly materials. This filter has potential for helping to fight air pollution in automobiles and in industry.
Unraveling the effect of cation types on electrochromic properties of titanium dioxide nanocrystals
They published their work on Aug. 3rd in Energy Material Advances. “It is of great significance to search for alternative cheap, stable, and rapid insertion ions in EC devices to achieve cost-effective and rapid EC application.” said corresponding author Sheng Cao, associate professor with the School of Physical Science and Engineering Technology, Guangxi University. “Currently, there are many EC materials with Li+ and H+ as electrolytes, but they still have some problems, which hinder the further development.”
20 μm-Thick Li6.4La3Zr1.4Ta0.6O12-based flexible solid electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium batteries
They published their work on July. 4th in Energy Material Advances. “The development of high-energy-density and safe all-solid-state lithium batteries employing solid electrolytes is imperative,” said paper author Xiayin Yao, professor with the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). “The cell-level energy density of all-solid-state lithium batteries highly depends on the thickness of solid electrolytes and inorganic solid electrolyte thin film generally show thick and rigid nature.”
New data reveals severe impact of European contact with Pacific islands
Pacific island nations suffered severe depopulation from introduced diseases as a consequence of contact with European vessels, a new study from The Australian National University (ANU) shows. Pacific island nations suffered severe depopulation from introduced diseases as a consequence of contact with European vessels, a new study from The Australian...
