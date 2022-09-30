Joint flexibility is an important measure of physical fitness in humans, especially when it comes to determining athletic performance. It is responsible for protecting the muscle-tendon unit under stressful conditions by resisting external forces for long periods of time and ensuring a wider range of motion (RoM) of the joints. Joint stiffness of the lower limbs can, therefore, negatively influence body fitness, resulting in increased risk of falls and sports injuries. Stiffness of the muscle tissue are thought to influence the stiffness of the joints they are in contact with. However, this association has not been fully explored, especially in the case of calf muscles (triceps surae) and the ankle joint found in the lower limbs in humans.

