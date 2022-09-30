Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina Andras
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be based in Bloomington next weekend
But wait, there’s more. A massive weekend at IU got even bigger when it was announced on Saturday Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show will broadcast live from Bloomington prior to Indiana’s game against Michigan. The on-site program allows fans to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush,...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cody Mattox, public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo. “They...
WISH-TV
Katt Williams tour brings all-star comedy line-up to Famers Coliseum — features Tommy Davidson, Mark Curry, more
Katt William’s 2023 & Me Tour is coming to the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 1. Williams will lead the show with an all-star lineup featuring Mark Curry, Tommy Davidson, Tony Roberts, Daphnique Springs and Pretty Ricki. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to...
wrtv.com
'It's a forever hurt': Jessica Masker's family hangs new fliers as the search for her continues
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis woman missing since 2013 are continuing their push for answers and asking for information about what happened to their daughter and sister. Jessica Masker was last seen on April 15, 2013, on the city's east side near Washington and Dequincy streets. "She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
Colts' Leonard wont play Thursday due to concussion; Taylor could play, according to ESPN
INDIANAPOLIS — Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play in Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos after he took a hit Sunday that caused him to suffer a concussion, according to a report. 13Sports director Dave Calabro broke the news on Monday, saying that Leonard was out due...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
americanmilitarynews.com
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
‘Hounds Homecoming hoopla!
Carmel first team to hold rival Ben Davis to 14 points this season. Carmel and Ben Davis had yet another one of their classic football battles on Friday, which was also the Greyhounds’ Homecoming game. In the end, Carmel made it one to celebrate, as a fourth-quarter score sent...
Brownsburg teen making trip to PGA Shriners Children’s Open for special honor
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A freshman at Brownsburg High School is going to miss some school next week during a special trip to Las Vegas. Owen Mahan is a patient ambassador for the Shriners Children's Open PGA golf tourney. Owen often wears a t-shirt that reads “Leg Story: $20”. He...
Gainbridge Fieldhouse renovations nearly complete
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction crews have been working feverishly for the past four months to complete the third and final phase of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse renovation project, and they've finished just in time for Sunday's Post Malone concert. 13News got a sneak peek of the completed renovations, which cost hundreds...
WTHR
'It’s pretty amazing': Carmel native reaches No. 1 in doubles world rankings
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel native Rajeev Ram made history Monday morning when the latest Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings were released. At 38 years old, Ram became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in doubles. According to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the record was previously held by Bob Hewitt, who was 36 in 1976.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZooBoo Returns to the Indianapolis Zoo With 21 Fun-Filled Days & New Attractions
Last year the Indianapolis Zoo hit a super amazing milestone with a 40-year celebration of ZooBoo. This year it's back and even better with 21 days of fun and new attractions. ZooBoo is a staple of Halloween for those in the Indianapolis area and anyone who has made this part of the holiday tradition.
Actor, comedian Mike Epps to improve Indianapolis neighborhood in HGTV series
INDIANAPOLIS — Actor, comedian, producer and real estate investor Mike Epps is revitalizing the street he grew up on in Indianapolis in a new HGTV series called "Buying Back the Block." Mike and his wife, Kyra Epps, who is a television producer and design enthusiast, have already transformed an...
Indy Heart Walk starts at 9 a.m. from Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — You're invited to join in the Indy Heart Walk Saturday morning at Victory Field. Gates open at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m.. 13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon is the emcee. She recently spoke with the chairman of the event about what you can expect.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonal stretch
INDIANAPOLIS — We have another sunny and quiet day as the Colts take on the Titans. Sunday will be cool down at Touchdown Town with temperatures warming from the 50s in the morning to highs in the low 70s during the game. Sunday will be breezy at times with...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
indyschild.com
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: A seasonal start to October
INDIANAPOLIS — As the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continue to bring flooding rain chances and strong winds to the east coast, we'll be sitting on the back side of this storm system and will steer clear of any rain associated with that system. We'll get in...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0