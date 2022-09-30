Read full article on original website
Audrey J. Schmocker
Audrey J (Clary) Schmocker passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at the age of 88 at Riverwood in Wisconsin Dells. Audrey was born on June 15, 1934, in Hill Point, Wisconsin. Moved to New Lisbon at an early age. On October 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ernie Schmocker, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston where they became life-time parish members.
Therese McCarragher
Therese McCarragher, age 94, of Hollandale passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Crestridge Memory Care in Dodgeville following a brief illness. Therese was born on July 16, 1928 in Dodgeville to Patrick and Margaret (Ryan) McCarragher. She was a graduate of Hollandale High School and attended her first two years of college at Edgewood and the last two years at UW Platteville. She had a number of credits towards getting her Master’s degree.
Sally Jo Hoesly
Sally Jo Hoesly, age 69 passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on August 20, 1953 in Dodgeville, WI the daughter of Robert and Eloise (Marshall) Strickler. Sally graduated from New Glarus High School in 1971 and continued her education...
Beth Faye Johnson
Beth Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her sons, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on July 31, 1943, in Sheboygan, WI to Allan J. and La Verne M. Matthias. She lived in Kiel, WI and graduated from Kiel High School. Beth was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s UCC. She moved to Madison in 1961 to attend Madison Business College. Beth married Jon Budge in 1963. Beth worked as a secretary for the City of Madison Redevelopment Authority, East High School and for Marshall Smith & Associates. In 1972, she adopted two children, Barbara, and Jason. After divorcing, Beth married Richard Johnson and had two sons, Benjamin, and Eric. In 1989 Beth worked at La Follette High School as a clerical educational assistant/special educational assistant until her retirement in 2005. Beth was active in her church, Bashford Methodist (serving on committees, teaching Sunday school, and playing in the Handbell Choir) as well as in other organizations such as Christian Women and Madison Educational Secretaries Assoc. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. Beth had a love of anything British, books, movies, TV shows, etc. and fulfilled her life-long dream to visit England with a trip to London in 2005. In the later years of her life, she moved into her condo where she was surrounded by many special neighbors and friends.
Norman James Thede
STOUGHTON – Norman James Thede, age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Town of Main, Wis., the son of Lonson and Esther (Freeman) Thede. Norman received his master’s degree from UW-Whitewater in education. He...
David F. Dahms
David F. Dahms, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Fort Memorial Hospital. David was born on July 26, 1937 in Fort Atkinson, son of Francis and Alice (Pruefer) Dahms. He attended Cambridge High School and was salutatorian of his 1957 graduating class. He then attended Milton College for 2 years and later worked for Nasco for more than 30 years.
Denise A. Bast
Denise A. Bast, 61, of rural Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Whig Cemetery, rural Platteville. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Virginia L. Gibson
Virginia Lou (Jenkins) Gibson, age 96, of Platteville died Saturday, October 1, 2022, following a recent succession of illnesses, first and foremost Shingles – for which she was regrettably not vaccinated. Her message to everyone is “Don’t wait. Get the Shingles vaccine!”. Born July 5, 1926, in...
Marianne DeNoyer
Marianne DeNoyer, 71, of Muscoda, died on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. She was born on June 10, 1951, the daughter of Martin and Anne. Marianne is survived by her children Jesse (Jamie) Ramirez, Jeremy Ramirez; two grandsons: Keegan and Carson Ramirez; siblings: Joyce Plewa- Richards, Charmaine DeNoyer, Jim (PJ) DeNoyer, Dan (Rosa) DeNoyer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
William Wesley Buchanan, Jr.
STOUGHTON – William Wesley Buchanan, age 80, of Stoughton, formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the son of William Sr. and Cora (Mooi) Buchanan. Bill married Cornelia Prince on Jan. 18, 1963, in Chicago, Ill. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
Miggy’s makes colorful, indulgent desserts
Baking has always been a focal point of Shelby Olstad’s life, but it wasn’t until she was about to graduate from college that she realized her lifelong passion could be her full-time work. As a child, Olstad spent nearly every afternoon after school baking in her family’s kitchen — of...
Wisconsin skates by Lindenwood with ease
MADISON, Wis. — After scoring 6 goals in their home opener, Wisconsin continued its tear on the ice against Lindenwood. The Badgers lit the lamp 10 times on their way a second shutout of the Lions. Nine different players scored goals for UW, including Jesse Compher who finished with 2.
#8 Wisconsin brings out the brooms, sweeps #12 Penn State
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers bounced back in a big way after suffering their first Big Ten loss of the season. Wisconsin swept Penn State (25-20, 25-16, 31-29) in straight sets to move to 2-1 in conference play. Sarah Franklin and Devyn Robinson lead UW with 12 kills a...
Badgers stomped by Illinois in Bielema’s return to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Bret Bielema did a lot of winning at Camp Randall Stadium during his time as Badger head coach, and he got another win on Saturday, this time from the visitors’ sideline. Wisconsin had no answer for Bielema’s Illinois squad, falling 34-10. The Badger defense that...
Lakeside Lutheran wins Slider Bowl, beats Lake Mills 30-27
Columbus takes down Lodi in a top-10 conference battle
Madison cop-turned-lawyer-turned-author is back with his second thriller
Here are two stories about longtime Madison resident Nick Chiarkas, who spent 22 years as the director of the Wisconsin State Public Defender agency before deciding, in his 60s, to try to write novels. Earlier this year, Chiarkas was in a short line waiting to order at the Middleton Barriques....
WATCH: What are the Badgers next steps after firing Paul Chryst?
ESPN Madison's Jim Rutledge joins News 3 Now This Morning to discuss how Wisconsin moves forward after firing Paul Chryst.
WATCH: How did Hurricane Ian get so big so fast?
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison research scientist Sarah Griffin joins Live at Four to talk about how Hurricane Ian grew so large so fast.
This Cross Plains homeowner has leaned into the house’s wood tones
Tiffany Klinger has embraced a lot of change — for one, she moved with her family from the East Coast to the Midwest to raise their daughters in a smaller city and be closer to her husband’s side of the family. Another big change has been to her interior design style. She went from a black-and-white-heavy house to one with more wood accents than she’s ever had in a home.
