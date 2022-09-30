Sioux City Bandits release schedule
Image Credit: Sioux City Bandits
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Champions Indoor Football league released its regular season schedule for 2023. Below are the matchups and dates for the Sioux City Bandits:
Non-League: Tri-State Tridents at Sioux City Bandits – February 25th
Week 1: Rapid City Marshals at Sioux City Bandits- March 4th
Week 2: Salina Liberty at Sioux City Bandits- March 11th
Week 3: BYE
Week 4: Sioux City Bandits at Gillette Mustangs- March 25th
Week 5: Southwest Kansas Storm at Sioux City Bandits- March 31st
Week 6: Sioux City Bandits at Rapid City Marshals- April 8th
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Sioux City Bandits at Topeka Tropics- April 22nd
Week 9: Gillette Mustangs at Sioux City Bandits- April 29th
Week 10: Omaha Beef at Sioux City Bandits- May 6th
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Sioux City Bandits at Salina Liberty- May 20th
Week 13: Sioux City Bandits at Omaha Beef- May 27th
