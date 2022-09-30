ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tampa Bay Times

The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose

And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Red Sox to make unexpected last-minute roster move for final series of 2022

When the Boston Red Sox open their final series of the 2022 season on Monday at Fenway Park, they’ll have an unexpected option for their last few lineups. On Sunday, manager Alex Cora told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required) that “there’s a good chance” Eric Hosmer will be activated for the three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Boston Red Sox make rare gesture for fans in final Fenway games of 2022

It hasn’t been a fun year to be a Boston Red Sox fan. They’ve been mathematically eliminated from the postseason for over a week, though it feels like much longer. With seemingly nothing left to play for, the Sox could’ve decided to punt the last series and just endure their final 27 more innings. But there is one very good reason to try and end the season on a high note:
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Reading too much into the new Cubs Convention commercial on Marquee

Cubs Convention is back – as we saw between every inning this weekend on Marquee. The event was dramatically teased with images and videos showing Cubs players signing autographs for fans. Brilliant visual marketing for a team already hoping to sell fans on a more competitive 2023, especially since there have been more empty green seats than Cubbie blue autumn outerwear of late in the seats at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rays option Miles Mastrobuoni to minors Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays optioned infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Mastrobuoni slashed .188/.235/.188 across his first 17 plate appearances in the majors. The Rays called up fellow utility option Vidal Brujan on Monday in a corresponding roster move. Brujan will replace Mastrobuoni on second base and bat leadoff in Monday's series opener against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Manuel Margot will bat fifth after leading off last game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Wander Franco not in Rays' lineup Sunday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Franco is being replaced at designated hitter by Harold Ramirez versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 338 plate appearances this season, Franco has a .272 batting average with a .721 OPS, 5 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez benched by Rays on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays utility-man Harold Ramirez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Ramirez will rest on the road after Ji-Man Choi was chosen as Tampa Bay's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 327 batted balls this season, Ramirez has accounted for a 4.6% barrel rate...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays bring back Vidal Brujan, Kevin Herget

BOSTON — The Rays open their final regular-season series tonight at Fenway Park, still playing for seeding in the three-team American League wild-card field and information to make final roster decisions. They made a series of roster moves ahead of the game, bringing up infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan, who could...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch

The hunt for the 2022 MLB postseason is heating up. The National League East division race is coming down to the wire, while two NL wild-card spots are still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays close to hosting Wild Card Series in Toronto

Yesterday was a crummy day for baseball in the Bronx, and the Yankees obliged with, well, pretty crummy baseball. At least it was meaningless! Hopefully, Aaron Judge gets his swing back in Texas beginning tonight. All the American League teams played during the day as well, so it’s time for...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live on Oct 3

On Oct 3 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Red NESN and Bally Sports Sun. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Red NESN and Bally Sports Sun. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Astros Quiet Rays' Bats Again in What's Becoming a Familiar Theme

HOUSTON, Texas — It's pretty clear that the Houston Astros are the best team in the American League, and no one knows that better than the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston took them down again on Sunday, winning 3-1 this team. It was the fifth loss in six tries for Tampa Bay this season against the Astros, who have now won 104 games and are secured home field advantage throughout the American League playoffs.
HOUSTON, TX
