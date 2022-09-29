ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

425magazine.com

Milk Bar Coming to Bellevue Nordstrom

Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, a darling of the world of trendy treats, has been satisfying sweet-tooth cravings since 2008. The wildly popular dessert empire is expanding and offering specialty shipping to give everyone the opportunity to indulge in the famous Compost Cookies, colorful birthday cakes, and gooey Milk Bar Pies.
BELLEVUE, WA
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Places To Get Coffee in Seattle That Aren't Starbucks

Seattle takes its coffee culture seriously. Often described as the coffee capital of the United States, the coffee houses in Seattle leave nothing on the table when it comes to brewing up a gourmet coffee. And while Starbucks did have its start in Seattle, there are so many other Seattle coffee shops to try during your trip to the Emerald City – that might even have better coffee than Starbucks, no matter how iconic its become all over the world (there’s even a Starbucks in Italy now).
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour: Get Your Tickets Now

Attention, chocolate-loving ghosts and ghouls! The Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour is back for limited October dates, and tickets are on sale now. Tour tickets typically sell out, so if you want to see how chocolate is made, through a fun, spooky lens, book your tickets right away. The haunted...
TUKWILA, WA
The Suburban Times

Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show

City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
DUPONT, WA
ESPN

How the Seattle Kraken kept their new mascot Buoy a secret

SEATTLE -- A presentation was taking place inside a conference room at the Seattle Kraken's practice facility when one of the doors began to slowly open. Panic began taking shape at that moment. This forced a 6-foot-tall, furry, blue troll with an anchor hoop earring dangling on his left side...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist

SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Closures to cause heavy traffic through Seattle this weekend

Revive I-5 It’s Revive I-5 weekend (again)! The off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge are closed along with the right lane of southbound I-5. You can access the West Seattle Bridge from SODO or by using Michigan Street and back onto northbound I-5 and the northbound exits. All work should wrap up early Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
queenannenews.com

Get Growing: Fall rituals -- Finding next year's dahlias

As I write this, the autumnal equinox is upon us – the day of the year when light and dark are served in equal measures. It’s the perfect reminder that fall is coming and with it my annual fall rituals. Rituals may be too heady a word. These rituals don’t involve dancing in the moonlight as much as scouring plant catalogs for seeds, spring bulbs and dahlias.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Scorpions Tacoma Tickets At Tacoma Dome

Are you wondering when the next Scorpions concert will take place in the City of Destiny? If you are, the wait is finally coming to an end soon. There is an exciting Scorpions show scheduled to happen in the city at Tacoma Dome on 15-Oct at 6:45 PM. Be sure to have your concert tickets ready when the excitement happens.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington's picks for the top five things to do locally with kids this...
STANWOOD, WA
luxury-houses.net

This $2.98M Mountain Retreat Presents the Pinnacle of Tranquility, Luxury and Fun in North Bend

The Estate in North Bend is a luxurious home featuring gorgeous finishes and ideal spaces for a wide choice of entertainment now available for sale. This home located at 16331 Reserve Drive SE, North Bend, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 5,710 square feet of living spaces. Call Ayanna J Mostofi – TEC Real Estate Inc. (Phone: 425-766-9021) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Nile Nightmares Haunted House open October weekends

EIGHT HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS!-INCLUDED IN ONE ADMISSION!. Also includes: Creatures of the Corn Maze, Ballinger Cemetery and Hillbilly Holler trail!. (Gen Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door) 3 Horror themed 5 min. ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge) We offer a covered queue line and...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Reservations Available For Mansion Holiday Tours Online

Reservations for the annual holiday tours at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion are being accepted online. Morning and afternoon tours are offered, on a first-come, first-served basis, for Wednesdays, December 7 and 14. Each tour is open to 15 guests and lasts 30 minutes. The tours are hosted by...
WASHINGTON STATE

