Seattle takes its coffee culture seriously. Often described as the coffee capital of the United States, the coffee houses in Seattle leave nothing on the table when it comes to brewing up a gourmet coffee. And while Starbucks did have its start in Seattle, there are so many other Seattle coffee shops to try during your trip to the Emerald City – that might even have better coffee than Starbucks, no matter how iconic its become all over the world (there’s even a Starbucks in Italy now).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO