Out and About: Townsend Fall Fest and a look at the moon in the 'Big Sky'

In this week's edition of out and about, Townsend Fall Fest is back and great views of the moon under the big sky can be had on Saturday.

Townsend Fall Fest at Heritage Park - (9/30-10/2)

Townsend Fall Fest makes its return on Friday night at Heritage Park as one of the few remaining free music festivals in Montana. With over 10 bands, a car show, vendors, food and drinks, it's a weekend to look forward to. On Friday, food and drink stands will open at 4:30 p.m. and the first band of the weekend fires up at 5 p.m.

On Saturday at 7:30 a.m., the Fireman's Breakfast will welcome in hungry guests, and vendors will open up shop at 10 a.m., both Saturday and Sunday. The full list of events can be found in the calendar attached to this story.

International Observe the Moon Night at Montana Wild - (10/1 at 7:30 p.m.)

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Montana Wild, The Helena Astronomical Society, Montana Learning Center, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks welcome the public to get a good glimpse of the moon with them on 'International Observe the Moon Night.'

As a bonus, Saturn will also be high and people should be able to get a glimpse of the gas giant, weather permitting. The event is free to attend, but attendees are asked to bring their own telescope, binoculars, or anything else you may use to get a good look at our nearest astronomical neighbor.

Attendees will get a chance to learn about the moon and how to use a telescope, and the event will include door prizes and a telescope raffle.

Event information can be found on the Helena Astronomical Society Facebook Page

If you have an event you'd like to see on next week's edition of out and about, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.