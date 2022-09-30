ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Out and About: Townsend Fall Fest and a look at the moon in the 'Big Sky'

By Sam Hoyle
KTVH
KTVH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pNHU_0iFy7Dkv00

In this week's edition of out and about, Townsend Fall Fest is back and great views of the moon under the big sky can be had on Saturday.

Townsend Fall Fest at Heritage Park - (9/30-10/2)

Townsend Fall Fest makes its return on Friday night at Heritage Park as one of the few remaining free music festivals in Montana. With over 10 bands, a car show, vendors, food and drinks, it's a weekend to look forward to. On Friday, food and drink stands will open at 4:30 p.m. and the first band of the weekend fires up at 5 p.m.

On Saturday at 7:30 a.m., the Fireman's Breakfast will welcome in hungry guests, and vendors will open up shop at 10 a.m., both Saturday and Sunday. The full list of events can be found in the calendar attached to this story.

Townsend Fall Fest
Townsend Fall Fest Schedule

International Observe the Moon Night at Montana Wild - (10/1 at 7:30 p.m.)

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Montana Wild, The Helena Astronomical Society, Montana Learning Center, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks welcome the public to get a good glimpse of the moon with them on 'International Observe the Moon Night.'

As a bonus, Saturn will also be high and people should be able to get a glimpse of the gas giant, weather permitting. The event is free to attend, but attendees are asked to bring their own telescope, binoculars, or anything else you may use to get a good look at our nearest astronomical neighbor.

Attendees will get a chance to learn about the moon and how to use a telescope, and the event will include door prizes and a telescope raffle.

Event information can be found on the Helena Astronomical Society Facebook Page

If you have an event you'd like to see on next week's edition of out and about, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, MT
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Society
City
Big Sky, MT
Helena, MT
Society
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Bannack Montana Is Having a Super Scary Halloween Ghost Show

The Ghost Town of Bannack, Montana, is set to come to life this Halloween with an exciting and spooky "Ghost Walk". The town of Bannack, Montana, is the best preserved Ghost Town in the state. Bannack State Park, located just outside of Dillion is the site of Montana's first bustling gold rush due to its first discovery in July of 1862. In just over a year the town's population boomed to over 3000 people. Just like most gold rush towns, however, as soon as the gold ran dry, so did the population.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Moon#Music Festival#Townsend Fall Fest#Montana Learning Center#Montana Fish Wildlife
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director

During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
TETON COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Montana

Couples who are seeking a unique and outdoorsy vacation experience will truly get their fill of stunning wildlife, countryside and mountain air when they travel to Montana. Montana is full of forests, mountains, and shimmering blue lakes. For a vacation experience, couples will be able to find quiet bed and breakfast inns nestled in small mountain towns, or really escape into the wilderness with a mountain lodge.
MONTANA STATE
KEPR

New restaurant celebrates their Grand Opening this weekend

Kennewick Wash. — A new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening this weekend. Located just off of Columbia Center Boulevard, El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus is a place where you can treat both your sweet and spicy side. The owners are hoping to create a unique experience everyone can enjoy. Of...
KENNEWICK, WA
NBCMontana

One more day of clouds and spotty showers before fantastic weather returns Monday

A broad, slow moving low pressure system will begin to shift east and move out of the area Sunday taking most of the rain with it. Spotty showers along the Continental Divide and in the higher elevations of western Montana cannot be ruled out , however. Cloud cover will also be slow to clear, and this will keep temperatures in west central and southwestern Montana cool. Afternoon highs here will be in the 50s and 60s. Northwestern Montana will see more sunshine this afternoon, and as a result, temperatures should rise slightly warmer into the upper 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. Morning patchy fog will be possible in our valley locations Monday morning.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Showers to continue for some today, a clearing trend begins Sunday

A slow moving low pressure system continues to bring wrap-around showers to the area today. Precipitation totals with these showers will be light. These showers should continue through the evening, especially in southwestern Montana. Temperatures today will top out in the 50s and 60s where rain and cloud cover are present, but in areas where the sun is out, those temperatures could rise into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Stephanie Quayle: Montana’s Most Successful Living Country Artist

Some of the most successful musicians to ever crack a mic or strum a guitar come from Big Sky country; Huey Lewis and Charlie Pride come to mind. Montana is proud of its representatives in the arts, and the brightest country music star from the Treasure State is no exception. Stephanie Quayle, who hails from Bozeman and still lives in Montana, is the state's most successful living country music artist and spoke with me about her recently-released 6th album as well as how much she connects her music with her home state.
MONTANA STATE
KTVH

KTVH

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy