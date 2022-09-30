No More Empty Pots sees increased demand for Community Harvest program

Local nonprofit No More Empty Pots fights food security around Omaha, but its Community Harvest program offers Community Sourced Agriculture (CSA) boxes that directly distribute local farmers' food.

Supply Chain and Logistics Coordinator Taylor Hanna said requests for the CSA boxes jumped from around 70 or 80 to about 140. There's been an increase in the regular meals as well as community need rises.

Each CSA box contains six to nine products, which are fruits, vegetables and a dried good such as sunflower seeds. And all of it is local, grown from the soil, stems and sites of more than 30 farmers and producers in the area. That brings a health benefit to locals as well.

"It's really important for them to get — not only in general, fruits and vegetables — but sourcing locally is important because there's no chemicals," said Hanna. "There's a lot more that goes into it, and we're also supporting small food farms here in Omaha."

Hanna also said that recipients of the CSAs have given feedback to the organization, saying they noticed a positive impact to their health.

More information on the Community Harvest program by No More Empty Pots can be found here.

