Newport News father charged with DUI after his son died in York County crash

A Newport News father was charged with driving under the influence after a York County crash left his son dead.

According to Virginia State Police, first responders were dispatched around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle crash on Oriana Boulevard in York County. The street is off U.S. Route 17.

An investigation into the crash found Kyong Sik Kim was driving a 2018 Chevrolet pickup east on Oriana Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to a rest at the tree line.

Isaiah Michael Kim, 26 — the front-seat passenger and Kyong Sik Kim’s son — was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital, where he died. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Kyong Sik Kim also was transported to Riverside Regional for treatment, but he was later transferred to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

State police announced Kyong Sik Kim was charged in connection to the crash about 12 hours after the incident. He also faces a charge of reckless driving.

