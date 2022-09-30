ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 0

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Union College men's hockey goalie and Hudaon Falls native player Connor Murphy talks to the press during Monday's media day at Messa Rink.

ECAC HOCKEY – It’s time to drop the puck on another college hockey season! And that means it’s time once again for The Daily Gazette’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections.

If you aren’t familiar with the selections, I post my picks for the weekend games, and then readers submit their choices. We have a lot of fun with it, especially last year, when the championship was decided on the final day of the regular season. David Trestick won his first title, winning by two points over four other players.

Here is a look at last year’s standings:

David Trestick 143-73-29 315 points

143-73-29 315 points Achilles 3-7-5 142-74-29 313 points

142-74-29 313 points Ryan Fay 142-74-29 313 points

142-74-29 313 points GB-BE-ME 142-74-29 313 points

142-74-29 313 points Andy Weise 142-74-29 313 points

142-74-29 313 points Brian Unger 141-75-29 311 points

141-75-29 311 points Kevin Sokolski 138-78-29 305 points

138-78-29 305 points Jim Kalohn 138-78-28 305 points

138-78-28 305 points Me 138-79-28 304 points

138-79-28 304 points Rowena Watson 135-81-29 299 points

135-81-29 299 points Matthew Ruffini 133-83-29 295 points

133-83-29 295 points Rich Large 132-84-29 293 points

132-84-29 293 points RedLiner36 134-87-24 292 points

134-87-24 292 points Dutch Crazy 131-85-29 291 points

131-85-29 291 points Towell68 130-87-28 288 points

130-87-28 288 points Christopher Chadwick 127-89-29 282 points

127-89-29 282 points Togany 127-94-26 280 points

127-94-26 280 points Union Bob 127-69-23 277 points

127-69-23 277 points Harvey Kagan 124-95-26 274 points

124-95-26 274 points Richard Derrick 123-96-26 272 points

123-96-26 272 points Dan Dickinson 120-95-26 266 points

We start with the Week 0 picks. There are three games to pick. We don’t pick exhibition games. That means the Colgate-RPI and Providence-Quinnipiac exhibition games are off the board. If you want to play, send your picks in by 6 p.m. Saturday. Email your picks to schott@dailygazette.com.

Here are my picks:

SATURDAY

St. Lawrence at No. 17 UMass Lowell — UMass Lowell 3, St. Lawrence 1

UMass Lowell 3, St. Lawrence 1 RIT at Union — Union 4, RIT 3

SUNDAY

Union at Army West Point — Union 3, Army West Point 2

