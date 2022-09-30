Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College remains undefeated against Central Dauphin East in Week 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, in a week six game, State College beat Central Dauphin East by a score of 42-14, improving to 6-0 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.
nittanysportsnow.com
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Top Ten! Penn State rises in new rankings
(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press’ new poll released on Sunday. Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
Bedford celebrates 58th Fall Foliage Festival
Bedford celebrated the first weekend in October with their 58th Fall Foliage Festival which was included in Oprah Winfrey's top 20 fall festivals across America. This large event featured over 400 craft vendors and 2 stages of live music. Organizers say that they see over 70 thousand people attend over...
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
wkok.com
Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State College
ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
Ligonier Country Market tops in Pa., according to online competition
Ligonier Country Market was judged to be the best farmers market in the state, according to the results of an online competition. The market was the top choice in Pennsylvania of voters in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a collaboration of the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition to determine the best markets in the country.
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
State College
Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College
A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
New shooting range under construction in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction of a new shooting range is up and going in Westmoreland County.The outdoor facility is for county agencies to train. The $30,000 project is going up behind the Westmoreland County Prison, according to the Tribune-Review.They hope to finish the facility by the end of the year.
Comments / 0