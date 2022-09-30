ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Rancho Cotate High School changes alert protocols following security notification snafu

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Rancho Cotate High School is changing the way it notifies people of ongoing security issues at the school after parents complained they weren’t informed about last week’s public safety lockdown until after it ended.

“I am extremely frustrated with the lack of communication from the school during the lockdown,” parent Monica Greene said.

On Sept. 22, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a report of a man brandishing a gun on the Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane. Due to its proximity to three schools in the area, Rancho Cotate High, Lawrence Jones Middle and Richard Crane Elementary schools, school officials — after talking with police — locked down the three campuses. A lockdown is a safety measure used to ensure no one leaves or enters the campus while it is in effect.

Rancho Cotate Principal Louis Ganzler said Cotati-Rohnert Park School District administrators “took the lead on communicating with parents” about what was taking place.

The lockdowns lasted about 45 minutes as police investigated the noontime incident, but could not find the man who reportedly was seen with a gun.

Authorities have since arrested a homeless man, Tyler David Collins, 29, on suspicion of brandishing a gun and “placing his hands on a person,” in connection with the Sept. 22 incident, according to a news release.

Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said Collins turned himself in on Monday after detectives identified him as a person of interest.

Collins was arrested on suspicion of committing four felony counts of child abuse with possible great bodily injury, one felony count of assault with intent to commit rape, one misdemeanor count of battery on a person and four misdemeanor counts of exhibiting a firearm. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to some members of a Rohnert Park Neighborhood Facebook group, as well as others who contacted The Press Democrat, many Rancho Cotate High parents did not receive notification from the school about the lockdown until after it had ended.

“Thankfully I have direct communication with a teacher … and I was able to get a bit of information, although the teachers weren’t given much information about the situation either,” Greene said in her comment on the Facebook site. “It was still comforting to hear from an adult that had eyes on our children.”

An email about the scare, which was sent after it was over, was all she received from the school, she said.

Other parents said they learned about the lockdown from parents of students at Jones Middle School.

“My wife was on the phone with my daughter (at Rancho) and I’m texting with my brother,” said a man who contacted The Press Democrat, but preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal against his or his brother’s children. “My daughter and her teacher were laying there. Then they decided to lock down Lawrence Jones (too), where my son goes, and they sent out a text message immediately.”

Many parents, like Tiffany Komro, who commented on social media, said they were upset because they didn’t hear from the school as the event transpired. “We had to learn from our kids who sent us a text letting us know,” she said.

Principal Ganzler said the school encourages students to text parents during an emergency, such as a lockdown.

“We have students text parents during our drills, and we announced to students to text parents that they were safe,” he said.

District Superintendent Mayra Perez was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

According to Ganzler, “the lockdown occurred during lunch, when all students were outside, and so it was all hands-on deck as we ushered students to a classroom. Our campus was nearest to the threat, and I spent the initial moments with the police as we were securing the campus and assessing the threat level. After the district sent out an email to parents, I followed up with two additional emails.”

However, as a result of a debriefing with the faculty leadership team, campus supervisors, students and parents and a post-lockdown analysis, he said, “a few of the school’s protocols are being updated.”

“If we have another lockdown, we will secure the campus, and then send out a text to parents updating them that a lockdown has occurred and more information will follow. The moments following a threat to our students are both intense and urgent,” Ganzler said. “Our primary focus is protecting our students and staff. We also know that parents need information quickly. As we move forward, our updated protocols will do both.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

