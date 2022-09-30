Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Iowan
Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression
Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
Daily Iowan
Photos: BEOWULF play rehearsal at James Theater
John Heimbuch speaks with lighting director Julia Corbett at a rehearsal for the play BEOWULF at the James Theater in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. BEOWULF performs live Friday and Saturday.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program
The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at the Englert Theatre
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, along with MC Animosity and DJ XXL, performed at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday. MC Animosity and DJ XXL opened the concert, with sounds of hip-hop filling the theatre before giving way to Jonathan Scales Fourchestra. Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, led by Jonathan Scales on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye
After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 4 Michigan
Iowa football is set for its conference home-opener against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will battle at 11:05 a.m. Michigan is coming into the matchup with a 4-0 record, picking up victories against Colorado, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. In those four games, the Wolverines averaged 489 yards and six touchdowns per game.
Daily Iowan
No. 4 Michigan football thrives in Kinnick Stadium’s hostile environment
Michigan football had no problem going on the road for the first time in the 2022 season. The Wolverines played their first four games at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, easily taking down Colorado, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. The No. 4 Wolverines’ first stop on the road was Kinnick Stadium...
Daily Iowan
UIHC nurses protest patient-to-nurse ratios, concerned with quality of patient care
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics nurses are asking for improved nurse-to-patient ratios to better the quality of patient care at facilities. Across the country, nurses are quitting their jobs, largely due to burnout and feeling overwhelmed. UIHC also has openings, with an estimated 350 jobs currently unfilled in nursing at the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Iowan
FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ returns to Iowa City for second time in as many years
FOX’s weekly pregame college football show is back in Iowa City for the second time in the last two seasons. “Big Noon Kickoff,” will be broadcast live from the lawn between the University of Iowa’s Hillcrest and Petersen residence halls at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The Big Ten West is a mess, and Iowa football fits right in
The Big Ten West is already a dumpster fire, and its teams have only played two league opponents each. As of right now, six teams are tied for the division lead with 1-1 league records. Wisconsin, the team that has won the West four times since 2014, is currently 0-2. The Badgers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 4, which is understandable. This week, they fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 34-10, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, which was unexpected, to say the least.
Daily Iowan
UI lecturer selected as member for IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee
A University of Iowa Tippie College of Business lecturer was recently selected to serve on the IRS’s Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee. Robert Gettemy will be one of eight new members serving three-year terms on the committee, which promotes electronic filing of tax returns and advising solutions to combat identity theft and tax refund fraud.
Daily Iowan
Halftime reactions | Iowa football trails No. 4 Michigan, 13-0
No. 4 Michigan imposed its will upon Iowa football in the first half of Saturday’s game at Kinnick Stadium. The Wolverines lead, 13-0, and gained 236 yards of total offense. Iowa’s defense was allowing about 236 yards per game before Saturday’s contest started. Iowa won the toss...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
Kirk Ferentz sees growth in Iowa football’s offense following Michigan loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz saw improvement from his offense on Saturday, despite the Hawkeyes’ 27-14 loss to No. 4 Michigan. “As crazy as it may sound, from where I stood, I thought our guys played hard and I saw some growth in our football team,” Ferentz said postgame. “Time will tell.”
Daily Iowan
Photos: Hawkeye hoops from downtown
Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown occurred on Iowa Ave ion Friday, September 30, 2022. Both Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams played a set of shooting contests against each other. The biggest highlight of the event was when Fox Big Noon analyst and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart challenged...
Daily Iowan
Former Power Five quarterbacks weigh in on Iowa football’s offense, play of senior Spencer Petras
Iowa football’s offensive woes in 2022 have been well-documented. The Hawkeyes currently rank last in the 131-team FBS in total offense. Iowa’s passing attack is rated 124th nationally, and the Hawkeyes’ ground game isn’t much better, sitting at 115th. Iowa is averaging 131 passing and 232.5...
Daily Iowan
2002 Iowa football team returns to Iowa City for 20-year reunion
Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks remembers the 2002 Hawkeye football season like it was yesterday. The 2002 runner-up for the Heisman Trophy led the Hawkeyes to an 11-2 record and a Big Ten Championship. Ferentz has only won two conference titles during his 24-year tenure at Iowa. Now, the 2002...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s, women’s basketball teams host Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown in Iowa City
The Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown in Iowa City on Friday, engaging in shooting competitions with each other, fans, and “Big Noon Kickoff” hosts. The first competition of the night was a battle between women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark and...
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 27-14 loss to No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium
Offense — C- Iowa didn’t score any points against No. 4 Michigan until the fourth quarter on Saturday. The Hawkeyes mustered just 110 yards of total offense in the first three periods of their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines. In the fourth quarter, however, the Hawkeyes somewhat managed...
Daily Iowan
No. 4 Michigan thumps Iowa at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa football ran out of magic at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, falling to No. 4 Michigan in blowout fashion. Before their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines, the Hawkeyes were 5-1 in their last six matchups against top five teams at home. Michigan took the wind out of Iowa’s sails on its...
Comments / 0