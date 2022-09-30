ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression

Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
CORALVILLE, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program

The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at the Englert Theatre

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, along with MC Animosity and DJ XXL, performed at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday. MC Animosity and DJ XXL opened the concert, with sounds of hip-hop filling the theatre before giving way to Jonathan Scales Fourchestra. Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, led by Jonathan Scales on...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Entertainment
Iowa City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Iowa City, IA
Daily Iowan

UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye

After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 4 Michigan

Iowa football is set for its conference home-opener against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will battle at 11:05 a.m. Michigan is coming into the matchup with a 4-0 record, picking up victories against Colorado, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. In those four games, the Wolverines averaged 489 yards and six touchdowns per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Public Space#Design#Art Education#To The Earth#North Gallery#Japanese
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The Big Ten West is a mess, and Iowa football fits right in

The Big Ten West is already a dumpster fire, and its teams have only played two league opponents each. As of right now, six teams are tied for the division lead with 1-1 league records. Wisconsin, the team that has won the West four times since 2014, is currently 0-2. The Badgers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 4, which is understandable. This week, they fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 34-10, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, which was unexpected, to say the least.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI lecturer selected as member for IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee

A University of Iowa Tippie College of Business lecturer was recently selected to serve on the IRS’s Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee. Robert Gettemy will be one of eight new members serving three-year terms on the committee, which promotes electronic filing of tax returns and advising solutions to combat identity theft and tax refund fraud.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Halftime reactions | Iowa football trails No. 4 Michigan, 13-0

No. 4 Michigan imposed its will upon Iowa football in the first half of Saturday’s game at Kinnick Stadium. The Wolverines lead, 13-0, and gained 236 yards of total offense. Iowa’s defense was allowing about 236 yards per game before Saturday’s contest started. Iowa won the toss...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Daily Iowan

Photos: Hawkeye hoops from downtown

Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown occurred on Iowa Ave ion Friday, September 30, 2022. Both Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams played a set of shooting contests against each other. The biggest highlight of the event was when Fox Big Noon analyst and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart challenged...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

2002 Iowa football team returns to Iowa City for 20-year reunion

Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks remembers the 2002 Hawkeye football season like it was yesterday. The 2002 runner-up for the Heisman Trophy led the Hawkeyes to an 11-2 record and a Big Ten Championship. Ferentz has only won two conference titles during his 24-year tenure at Iowa. Now, the 2002...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

No. 4 Michigan thumps Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa football ran out of magic at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, falling to No. 4 Michigan in blowout fashion. Before their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines, the Hawkeyes were 5-1 in their last six matchups against top five teams at home. Michigan took the wind out of Iowa’s sails on its...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy