Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Railroad crossing work wrapping up in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - After a weekend reprieve, Richmond Hill drivers will face detours again Monday. Work on a railroad crossing on Ford Avenue resumes Monday - so drivers have to find another way around. The have closed the road again, even though you were able to pass through...
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, the Talmadge Bridge is now open to traffic in both directions.
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
wtoc.com
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, the crash involved serious injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
wtoc.com
Hinesville woman killed in head-on-collision in Long Co.
LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville woman was killed after a head-on-collision Saturday night in Long County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 71-year-old Linda Malone was as traveling on Arnall Drive when she was hit head-on by a 28-year-old Ludowici man driving a pickup truck as they both approached Godfrey Road.
WTGS
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in Toombs County. The authorities detected a crash through a smartphone app, Life 360, but could not reach the person by phone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
71-Year-Old Linda Joy Malone Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Long County (Long County, GA)
On Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash in Long County. The crash occurred on Arnall Driver near Godfrey Road SE. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Popeyes damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond
Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Three businesses in Richmond Hill will be closed for the time being an early morning fire forcing them to shut their doors. Emergency crews were battling a blaze all morning here at the Popeyes, Fuddruckers, and TA Travel Center off of I-95 and Coastal Highway. Richmond Hill Fire was the responding agency, and they say as soon as soon as they got on scene, they knew they were going to have to call in some other agencies for help.
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
wtoc.com
Tire fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Electric vehicle charging stations could soon be found in three different locations in Vidalia. Ronnie A. Dixon City Park is right in the heart of downtown. Because of this, City Manager Nick Overstreet says they chose this location as one of the three places where the charging stations will be installed.
wtoc.com
Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Truman Parkway has been reopened between Henry St and President Street following a fire under the bridge, police say. Original Story- A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with...
3 Richmond Hill businesses damaged in early morning fire
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Popeyes, Fudruckers, and TA service station in Richmond Hill were damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Popeyes, located on the 4400 block of US Highway 17, sustained fire damage, and two other adjoining businesses were affected, Fudruckers and a TA service station. According to Richmond Hill Fire Department […]
wtoc.com
Byers Street Crossover damaged by Ian
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian caused damage to the Byers Street Crossover on Tybee Island. According to the City of Tybee Island, the storm ripped the ramp to the beach off. It also eroded sand at the crossover that created a steep drop off. The crossover is closed...
wtoc.com
2 dead following crash in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead following a crash in Toombs County Saturday. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call from a representative with a smartphone app called Life 360. Life 360 stated they had detected a crash and could not reach the...
Weekend residential fire displaces 4 in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) battled a structural fire that started in a home on the 500 block of E. Hall Street on Saturday. According to the Fire Department, the blaze appeared to have originated in an upstairs unit of the multi-family, residential structure, a little after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. […]
wtoc.com
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Countless people have been displaced after Hurricane Ian and at least 70 people confirmed dead. Compassion Christian Church of Savannah says they opened their doors to shelter those that needed it before Ian made landfall and they’ll continue to help out now that the damage has been done.
wtoc.com
Annual Attic Sale sees big turnout despite Ian
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The initial threat of Hurricane Ian on Bulloch County had one huge charity event adapting through the week. Organizers of Statesboro’s huge annual sale say they’re calling this weekend a great success, despite all the challenges that popped up days in advance. More than...
Comments / 0