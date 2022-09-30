Evacuees of Hurricane Ian take in Tallahassee region

People who evacuated the storm are trying to make the most out of their time in the Capital City.

Tiffany Baker is the Director of the Florida Historic Capital Museum.

She says September is usually a slow month for them.

However, she saw over 150 people visit the museum Wednesday.

"It's really important for us as the symbolic seed of Florida's government to provide a welcoming space for families to come and learn but also just to spend this time as a haven during this moment. We're really proud of that," Baker said.

Baker added almost all of them were people evacuating the storm and looking for something to do around town.

Chuck Woodrum made his way to Tallahassee Wednesday morning from Venice.

Although he's no stranger to the Capital City, he's excited to spend some time here.

"This is a great time to visit Tallahassee. My son graduated from Florida State so I've always loved coming here and I've never been to the museum so looking forward to doing the museum and wandering the streets of Tallahassee," Woodrum said.

Patty Laney is also traveling from Venice.

She says they've been trying some local spots while they're here.

"Last night we visited some of the local eateries and same with this morning and we've done a little bit of walking," Laney said.

Some of those local eateries like the original Canopy Road Café where manager Marcey Graves says she's seen a lot of evacuees from places like south Florida and Tampa the past few days.

"We do have a lot of people that evacuate and we end up hosting a lot of people here and they can come get some good breakfast, they charge their phones if they need to," Graves said.

Woodrum is feeling more at ease about sight-seeing after and update from home.

"We did just talk to our neighbors back home and everything's fine, we survived, the house is still standing and everybody's great so we're very fortunate and very lucky," Woodrum said.