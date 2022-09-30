Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday.

South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m.

According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the building’s parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

During the preliminary investigation, officers found that the victim was involved in an argument with a tow truck driver at the building. They believe the tow truck driver shot the victim in the heat of the dispute.

The tow truck driver has been taken into custody by BPD for further questioning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.