Security-widefield, CO

Suspect runs over store employee, rams vehicles after shoplifting

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A suspect ran over a store employee and rammed several cars in the parking lot of a business after shoplifting.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), at about 3:50 p.m., deputies arrived to a disturbance at the Big R on Fontaine Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Callers said a white man with facial tattoos, a black man, and two white women had shoplifted from the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GshFd_0iFy5HDP00
Courtesy: EPSO

Other people in the parking lot intervened by blocking the shoplifter’s car – a silver Chevrolet Impala, possibly 2012-2014 model year. The driver, the white man with tattoos, began ramming the cars around him in an attempt to get out of the parking spot.

The suspect then ran over a Big R employee before escaping in the Impala.

EPSO said they are working to acquire additional photos and video of the incident, but are asking anyone with information to call (719)520-7777.

The condition of the employee is not being released by EPSO at this time.

Comments / 6

Ryan Haddock
3d ago

Ah, yes, the very reason stores train employees not to chase or try to stop a shoplifter. No merchandise is worth your life.

Reply
8
don't bmad
3d ago

Well attempted murder is out the DA will say it was employees fault and the good citizen's vehicles insurance will not cover hero's.

Reply
4
Warren Rivera
3d ago

judges need to be more harder on people like this not just slap on the 👏 and go

Reply
8
 

