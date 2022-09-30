ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

MU releases annual fire safety and security report

By Leila Mitchell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsRHt_0iFy5DgV00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri on Thursday released its annual fire safety and security report, which contains the school's campus security and crime statistics.

The report shows rape, aggravated assault offenses and car thefts in 2021 were up from 2020, while arrests involving liquor were down. There were 15 rape offenses in 2020, and 20 in 2021. There were five non-campus rapes offenses in 2021.

Aggravated assaults increased from 2020 to 2021 from two to eight. The total for car thefts increased from six in 2020 to 10 in 2021. Liquor law arrests on campus decreased from 131 to 111.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abEhA_0iFy5DgV00
The University of Missouri 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report Crime Statistics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUaEi_0iFy5DgV00
The University of Missouri 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report Crime Statistics

University spokesman Christian Basi, said the university can't point out a specific reason for the change.

"We, of course, are working to lower the crime rate everywhere, but we do feel that Mizzou is an extremely safe campus," Basi said.

The report includes incidents that happen near campus, and incidents committed by anyone on campus, even if they are not a student.

"We can also have individuals with no relation to the campus whatsoever involved in a situation and those statistics are included," Basi said.

There were 15 rape offenses in 2020, and 20 in 2021. There were five non-campus rapes offenses in 2021. Basi said all faculty staff and students are required to take training related to safety on campus where they are provided with safety resources.

The post MU releases annual fire safety and security report appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Task Force 1 to move to Ft. Myers to help with search and rescue efforts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) will deploy to southwest Florida Monday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. A spokesman for the task force said MO-TF1 arrived in Orlando on Sunday around 3 a.m. Task force members plan to move to the Ft. Myers area to help with search The post Missouri Task Force 1 to move to Ft. Myers to help with search and rescue efforts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one injured in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police told ABC 17 on Sunday no one was hurt in a central Columbia shooting. Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around 8:45 p.m. and saw at least The post No one injured in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Task Force 1 headed to Orlando late Friday evening to help with search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Ian. A division of the Boone County Fire Protection District, known as Missouri Task Force 1, was deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A team of 47 crew members was deployed with The post Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri special task force starts assessment in Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) After driving 18 hours, a Missouri Task Force One specialty team began its assessment in Cape Coral, Florida. The team deployed Tuesday and Gale Blomenkamp -- Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief -- said they should be there 10 days or fewer. The team consists of one team leader, two small The post Missouri special task force starts assessment in Florida appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State treasurer’s office to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Treasurer's Office plans to give Missourians a chance to purchase some interesting items in Columbia this week. Officials will hold an unclaimed property auction at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center at 3200 Vandiver Dr. The auction is scheduled to start Monday and Tuesday at 9 a.m. each day. The post State treasurer’s office to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus University#Linus College#Mu#Mizzou
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Morgan County left a Stover man with serious injuries. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 45-year-old Scott Gruber was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the wrong The post Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust

A Columbia man was charged Friday in federal court with distributing fentanyl after investigators learned a package containing drugs was going to be delivered to his home. The post Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mizzou to expect large crowds and traffic impacts for Saturday’s game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Saturday is expected to be a busy day for Mizzou as they host the Georgia Bulldogs at Faurot Field. The Tigers, will be kicking things off against the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. Large crowds and traffic impacts are anticipated for Saturday's according to Mizzou's website. Those attending the game will need to The post Mizzou to expect large crowds and traffic impacts for Saturday’s game appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy