MU releases annual fire safety and security report

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri on Thursday released its annual fire safety and security report, which contains the school's campus security and crime statistics.

The report shows rape, aggravated assault offenses and car thefts in 2021 were up from 2020, while arrests involving liquor were down. There were 15 rape offenses in 2020, and 20 in 2021. There were five non-campus rapes offenses in 2021.

Aggravated assaults increased from 2020 to 2021 from two to eight. The total for car thefts increased from six in 2020 to 10 in 2021. Liquor law arrests on campus decreased from 131 to 111.

The University of Missouri 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report Crime Statistics

University spokesman Christian Basi, said the university can't point out a specific reason for the change.

"We, of course, are working to lower the crime rate everywhere, but we do feel that Mizzou is an extremely safe campus," Basi said.

The report includes incidents that happen near campus, and incidents committed by anyone on campus, even if they are not a student.

"We can also have individuals with no relation to the campus whatsoever involved in a situation and those statistics are included," Basi said.

Basi said all faculty staff and students are required to take training related to safety on campus where they are provided with safety resources.

