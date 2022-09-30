ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC women’s volleyball defeats Colorado in bounce-back win

The Trojans move to 10-4 as their offense led them to a victory at Galen Center over Colorado Friday in four sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 28-26. A large part of the Trojans’ offensive success came from sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga’s serving. She recorded 10 service aces, breaking the school record in a single game.
