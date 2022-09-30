Read full article on original website
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s volleyball defeats Colorado in bounce-back win
The Trojans move to 10-4 as their offense led them to a victory at Galen Center over Colorado Friday in four sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 28-26. A large part of the Trojans’ offensive success came from sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga’s serving. She recorded 10 service aces, breaking the school record in a single game.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC rolls to victory over Arizona State behind magic from Caleb Williams
The USC Trojans hoped last week’s offensive performance against Oregon State was just an aberration, and not a sign of things to come. Good news for the team: Head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense returned to its old ways against the Arizona State Sun Devils, scoring early, quickly and often.
