Teen driver dies in Moreno Valley crash after apparently running red light
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — A teenage boy was killed in a crash in Moreno Valley. It happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection at Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue. Investigators say the teen was driving a gray 2001 Lexus and ran a red light, then was broadsided in...
Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City
A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
Man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot at youth football game in Ontario
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) — A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot multiple times Saturday at a youth football game in Ontario, authorities said. The shooting was reported at around 10:45 a.m. on a football field at Colony High School, a spokesperson for the Ontario Police Department said.
10 people injured in violent multi-vehicle crash along 10 Freeway in Yucaipa, officials say
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) — A violent crash left 10 people injured on the 10 Freeway Saturday night in Yucaipa, investigators say. It happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at around 6:30 p.m. CAL FIRE’s San Bernardino Unit said a total of six vehicles were involved....
Man stabbed to death during altercation in Fashion District, police say
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man was stabbed to death in the Fashion District Saturday afternoon, investigators said. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. Los Angeles Police says the man got into some sort of altercation with two other people, a...
2 in custody following stabbing death of man in downtown Los Angeles
Two people were in custody following the stabbing death of a man in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed several times and died. Investigators have discovered that the man got...
LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department’s Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The...
Authorities issue warning of new
The Pasadena Police Department recently seized more than 300,000 pills laced with fentanyl in a drug bust. Though those extremely dangerous pills are off the streets, authorities and parents are extremely concerned. The deadly pills that Pasadena PD discovered were disguised as candy, making it clear to authorities that the...
Photos: Pacific Airshow goes high and mighty over Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach hosted the Pacific Airshow this weekend, featuring incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car. The show is along the beach from Newland Street to the pier. Three million people are expected to attend over three days.
In new poll, challenger Robert Luna has lead over L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva
In the race for Los Angeles County sheriff, retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has a formidable, 10-point lead among likely voters over the incumbent, Alex Villanueva, a new poll shows. With little more than a month until the Nov. 8 runoff election, 36% of likely voters polled said...
Caruso cuts into Bass’ lead, poll finds, as L.A. mayoral race heads into final weeks
Rick Caruso has made significant progress in the race for mayor, closing a large part of the gap with Rep. Karen Bass since August, but the billionaire businessman still trails by double digits among the people who are likeliest to vote. Those findings from the latest UC Berkeley Institute of...
Garcetti deputy being named to high-level U.S. diplomatic post, sources say
WASHINGTON — A senior aide to Los AngelesMayor Eric Garcetti will be appointed the first ever U.S. State Department special envoy for linking local governments to national foreign policy, sources told The Times. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is expected Monday to name Nina Hachigian as the country’s...
Rick Caruso pledged $1 million to support abortion rights proposition but has yet to donate
A day after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling Roe vs. Wade sent shockwaves through the country, Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso took to Twitter to vehemently defend his support of abortion rights. Caruso also vowed to financially support a proposal that Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state...
