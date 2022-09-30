ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Industry, CA

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City

A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
City Of Industry, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

2 in custody following stabbing death of man in downtown Los Angeles

Two people were in custody following the stabbing death of a man in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed several times and died. Investigators have discovered that the man got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department’s Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Authorities issue warning of new

The Pasadena Police Department recently seized more than 300,000 pills laced with fentanyl in a drug bust. Though those extremely dangerous pills are off the streets, authorities and parents are extremely concerned. The deadly pills that Pasadena PD discovered were disguised as candy, making it clear to authorities that the...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com

Photos: Pacific Airshow goes high and mighty over Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach hosted the Pacific Airshow this weekend, featuring incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car. The show is along the beach from Newland Street to the pier. Three million people are expected to attend over three days.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy