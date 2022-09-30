ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area

A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
Sparks, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man From Fernley

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen on September 23rd in Fernley. 45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch's car was later found broken down off of I-80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but couldn't find him. Deputies say evidence suggests Yoscovitch left on his...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion

Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Police Break Up Multiple Sideshows in Reno and Sparks

------------------ Reno and Sparks Police responded to multiple sideshow incidents and street takeovers around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2022. The initial incident involved several hundred cars and thousands of participants gathered in the Walmart parking lot, at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. This was happening while the store was open and shoppers were making their way in and out of the store.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings September 6 through October 2

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Marcos Topete, Fallon PD; 10th Judicial District Court. Mikayla Sherman, Churchill SO; Reno...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for open and gross lewdness after police say he exposed himself on Ring video. The Reno Police Department say they received a criminal report on Sept. 24 of a man who a homeowner captured exposing himself on video in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.
RENO, NV

