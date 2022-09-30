Read full article on original website
Column: Is Oregon about to elect an anti-woke, pro-gun independent as governor? Or maybe, gasp, a Republican?
Betsy Johnson is firmly behind the wheel, driving through an urban dystopia of poverty and despair. “God knows, we need a real solution to the homeless crisis,” she says brusquely. Tent cities and garbage-strewn sidewalks flash by. It will require new leadership, she goes on, and a different type of politics, embracing the best ideas of Democrats and Republicans, without regard to party labels.
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
A competitive Senate race in North Carolina has Republicans worried
Sept 9 (Reuters) - In his campaign for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Republican candidate Ted Budd has described himself as a "conservative warrior" and a "liberal agenda crusher." But some of his fellow Republicans worry he is not fighting hard enough.
deseret.com
Opinion: Republicans need to regain the House and the Senate — so I’m endorsing Mike Lee
Shortly after the November 2020 election, Sen. Mike Lee and I joined forces and raised support for GOP candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Too many Republican voters stayed home that day, and our candidates lost. It was a devastating outcome that tipped control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats. Under Democratic leadership, the Senate has passed a series of expensive, ultra-progressive economic priorities that have contributed to inflation and workforce shortages, deepened our national debt and set us up for sustained GDP decline.
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in...
Oregon wildfire breaks free and spreads to massive size as Portland is covered in smoke
The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon has ballooned in size over the weekend, spurring new evacuations and worry as the fire broke out of containment.The blaze, between Eugene and Bend in the eastern half of the state, had burned through more than 86,000 acres as of Monday morning — roughly the same size as Philadelphia — after “extreme fire growth” over the weekend.Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire was carried all the way into Portland, the state’s largest city, contributing to dismal air quality.On Friday, the fire was at just 33,000 acres, with 12 per cent of the perimeter contained....
Washington State Seeks Applications for Next Round of $1,000 Payments to Illegal Immigrants
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Social and Health Services recently announced the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is open for new applications. The fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance for illegal immigrants living in Washington state. In 2020 and 2021, the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provided...
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
deseret.com
This Oregon Republican could win the governor’s race, latest polls show
With only six weeks to go before Election Day, polls show Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is in a dead heat with the Democratic candidate as she tries to pull off an unlikely win in the race to lead Oregon. The November general election features Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, and independent Betsy Johnson in one of the nation’s only all-women races, among serious contenders.
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenants
Many residents of Portland assume that the government rent control laws prevent huge spikes in the amount a landlord can charge a tenant. However, there are some notable exceptions to the rent control law that can allow landlords to significantly increase a tenant’s rent. Even tenants living in affordable housing can be impacted by these rent increases.
Washington Examiner
The Latino vote in Nevada could lead to a Republican Senate majority
There is growing frustration throughout the country over President Joe Biden’s poor performance in handling the economy, and there appears to be no group more concerned about Biden’s lack of leadership than Latinos. In July, Quinnipiac University released a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating among Latino voters...
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
