Oregon State

Los Angeles Times

Column: Is Oregon about to elect an anti-woke, pro-gun independent as governor? Or maybe, gasp, a Republican?

Betsy Johnson is firmly behind the wheel, driving through an urban dystopia of poverty and despair. “God knows, we need a real solution to the homeless crisis,” she says brusquely. Tent cities and garbage-strewn sidewalks flash by. It will require new leadership, she goes on, and a different type of politics, embracing the best ideas of Democrats and Republicans, without regard to party labels.
deseret.com

Opinion: Republicans need to regain the House and the Senate — so I’m endorsing Mike Lee

Shortly after the November 2020 election, Sen. Mike Lee and I joined forces and raised support for GOP candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Too many Republican voters stayed home that day, and our candidates lost. It was a devastating outcome that tipped control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats. Under Democratic leadership, the Senate has passed a series of expensive, ultra-progressive economic priorities that have contributed to inflation and workforce shortages, deepened our national debt and set us up for sustained GDP decline.
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
The Independent

Oregon wildfire breaks free and spreads to massive size as Portland is covered in smoke

The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon has ballooned in size over the weekend, spurring new evacuations and worry as the fire broke out of containment.The blaze, between Eugene and Bend in the eastern half of the state, had burned through more than 86,000 acres as of Monday morning — roughly the same size as Philadelphia — after “extreme fire growth” over the weekend.Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire was carried all the way into Portland, the state’s largest city, contributing to dismal air quality.On Friday, the fire was at just 33,000 acres, with 12 per cent of the perimeter contained....
deseret.com

This Oregon Republican could win the governor’s race, latest polls show

With only six weeks to go before Election Day, polls show Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is in a dead heat with the Democratic candidate as she tries to pull off an unlikely win in the race to lead Oregon. The November general election features Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, and independent Betsy Johnson in one of the nation’s only all-women races, among serious contenders.
Beth Torres

Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenants

Many residents of Portland assume that the government rent control laws prevent huge spikes in the amount a landlord can charge a tenant. However, there are some notable exceptions to the rent control law that can allow landlords to significantly increase a tenant’s rent. Even tenants living in affordable housing can be impacted by these rent increases.
Washington Examiner

The Latino vote in Nevada could lead to a Republican Senate majority

There is growing frustration throughout the country over President Joe Biden’s poor performance in handling the economy, and there appears to be no group more concerned about Biden’s lack of leadership than Latinos. In July, Quinnipiac University released a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating among Latino voters...
The Hill

Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority

Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon

Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Fox News

18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington

There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
