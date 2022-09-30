Read full article on original website
Yasmine Kaplan
Amazon has been delaying the opening of warehouses, canceling production of new warehouses and closing existing ones across the country more than ever before. As part of these changes, three stations in North Carolina — Greensboro, Enka Village and Durham — have been affected.
A statement from GPSG’s Director of Environment and Sustainability regarding Duke’s Climate Commitment
On September 29th, Duke University announced their Climate Commitment, in which President Price pledged the entire university would devote all efforts and resources to combating climate change. Duke joins hundreds of universities in recognizing their environmental and social impacts upon the unceded Indigenous land of which they occupy, upon the students they serve, upon the communities with which they engage, and upon the nation as a whole. Devoting all Duke’s resources towards the climate crisis is a symbolic and bold challenge, one that I believe Duke can be well suited to if done correctly.
Durham might get a new tallest building. Here’s what it could mean for the city
Downtown Durham’s skyline may have a massive new addition. The Durham City Council heard a proposal for a new building called The James on Sept. 8. If approved, the building, which would be a 32-floor apartment complex, is slated to be the tallest in Durham. The project was developed...
Sportswrap: Football cruises past Virginia, men's soccer dethrones No. 1 Wake Forest on the road
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Football. For the first time since...
Duke volleyball bounces back from loss to take dramatic win against Virginia
In an isolated system, entropy can never decrease. The Second Law of Thermodynamics tells us that the universe can only get more and more disordered. And as sophomore Nikki Underwood flung herself over the chairs on Duke’s bench to save a shanked ball, narrowly missing the water cooler and inducing sympathetic winces from the faces of fans, that age-old law proved true in a chaotic match.
'This one hurts': No. 2 Virginia hands No. 4 Duke women’s soccer first ACC loss
With chaos reigning across the ACC this month, the Blue Devils’ challenge was simple: Beat Virginia, and they would control their own destiny in the fight for the conference’s regular-season championship. Instead, the Cavaliers handed Duke its first ACC loss of 2022. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils lost to...
In ACC win against Virginia, Duke football showcased its transformation and newfound expectations
They did it. After 721 days, the Blue Devils have beaten an ACC opponent. Duke defeated Virginia Saturday night 38-17 at Wallace Wade Stadium. It was 60 minutes of offensive efficiency and defensive domination. The Blue Devils controlled every aspect of the game, pounding the Cavaliers' defense on the ground and disrupting Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s rhythm through the air. They tallied 26 first downs, 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Beats' picks: Will Duke football get back in the win column in ACC opener against Virginia?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Saturday evening, Duke is a 2.5-point favorite as it hosts Virginia for its ACC opener at Wallace Wade Stadium.
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Virginia
Duke came out strong in the rainy atmosphere Saturday evening at Wallace Wade Stadium, jumping out to a 21-7 halftime lead against Virginia in its ACC opener. With 30 minutes to play in Durham, the Blue Devils are firmly in control. Five observations:. Weather: While the forecast initially looked like...
Third and goal: Late-down conversions, turnover differential crucial in first ACC matchup
After losing to Kansas last week, 35-27, Duke football is back in Wallace Wade and is looking to grab its first ACC victory in almost two years. The Blue Zone has three keys for its success:. Convert on late downs. Despite being able to move the ball efficiently throughout the...
Extra point: Duke football defeats Virginia with elite defensive performance
Duke bounced back from a quality loss to Kansas last week with a commanding victory against Virginia Saturday in Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Zone takes a look at key stats and takeaways of the win, as well as what to expect next time:. Three key takeaways. 1. Riley Leonard...
No. 4 Duke men's soccer ends No. 1 Wake Forest's undefeated season on the road
The Roman Empire fell, the Titans were usurped and the Bastille was destroyed. All unconquerable things can be conquered, and on the first day of October, Wake Forest joined such indomitable ranks. Carrying a No. 1 ranking, a program-record 13-match home win streak and a perfect 9-0 start, the Demon...
