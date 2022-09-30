1 killed, 3 injured in Western Springs multi-vehicle crash involving at least 6 cars; roads closed

Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Near West Side shooting: Suspects demand car before firing 12 shots at victim, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A 46-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station early Monday morning on Chicago’s Near West Side, according to CPD. Chicago police said they’re looking for three men who approached the victim about 1 a.m. in the 200-block of North Western Avenue with guns and demanded his vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago motorists face serious backups as construction on Obama Center begins
CHICAGO - Chicago motorists should brace for traffic delays on the South Side while streets around the proposed Obama Center go through another construction phase. Southsiders say traffic has been congested because of ongoing road construction. It’s about to get even more challenging with additional closures and the narrowing of streets in Jackson Park.
nypressnews.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet guests evacuated due to bomb threat
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Guests of the Hollywood Casino Joliet were evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Saturday night. Around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the casino, located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered the casino had received a phone call...
northbrook.il.us
Upcoming Lane Closure: Wauekgan Road
On October 4 at 7:30am, Waukegan Road heading north will be reduced to one lane between Walters Avenue and Linden Road for pavement restoration following a water main break. Work is expected to be complete by October 6 at 11am.
nypressnews.com
Dog missing after armed carjacking in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A dog is missing after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Friday in the Village of Homewood, police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers arrived in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim told police that a man dressed in gray clothing entered the driver’s side front seat of his white 2015 Subaru SUV and displayed a firearm.
nypressnews.com
Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side
A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Town
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized in an attempted carjacking Monday morning the West Town neighborhood. The 46-year-old was sitting in his car around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of North Western Avenue when three gunmen approached and demanded his vehicle, according to Chicago police. The man...
nypressnews.com
Shootings in Chicago: 7 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Seven people have been shot, including one fatally since Friday across Chicago, police said. A 3-year-old boy who was shot while in a car with his mother Friday night on the Southwest Side has died, according to Chicago police. Police said he was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other siblings near the 4400-block of West Marquette Road in the West Lawn. According to police the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
Investigation underway after fire breaks out at bakery factory in Franklin Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters investigating a fire inside a baked goods factory in Franklin Park Friday morning.Chopper 2 flew over Tasty Breads International on Fullerton Avenue.Workers were rushed outside while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.They also treated it as a hazmat situation because of the chemicals inside.No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.
Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side
A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
nypressnews.com
Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried, calling for more police presence
CHICAGO (CBS) — West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.
Community comes together to address high crime rate in West Loop
CHICAGO — A community meeting was hosted by local leaders in the wake of several high-profile crimes, including the arrest of Quavon Ewing — the 32-year-old accused of attacking and the attempted kidnapping of three women in the span of just 45 minutes last Sunday. Ewing was later charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated battery […]
wjol.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
nypressnews.com
2 men robbed at gunpoint in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were robbed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say around 5 a.m., the men, 20 and 34, were approached by unknown suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings, in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue. No injuries...
depauliaonline.com
“The public [has] a right to know”: CPD transparency in question with switch to encrypted radio
Chicago reporters will no longer be relying on live police scanners to chase crime stories, but rather, a delayed broadcast that will be available to the public by the end of the year. The scanner feed will still be available with a 30-minute delay on Broadcastify, an online live audio...
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville moving forward with property purchase as hunting discussions continue
The town of Merrillville continues working to acquire land that was being used as an informal hunting ground. The 10-acre property near the Sandpiper subdivision is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access. Shawn Pettit told the rest of...
nypressnews.com
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s all clear skies and pleasant temperatures for early October in the Chicago area. Saturday night brings clear skies and a low temperature of 52 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a highs reaching 67 degrees. Expect sunshine through Wednesday. Temperatures will being to...
