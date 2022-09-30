ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Springs, IL

1 killed, 3 injured in Western Springs multi-vehicle crash involving at least 6 cars; roads closed

 3 days ago
fox32chicago.com

Chicago motorists face serious backups as construction on Obama Center begins

CHICAGO - Chicago motorists should brace for traffic delays on the South Side while streets around the proposed Obama Center go through another construction phase. Southsiders say traffic has been congested because of ongoing road construction. It’s about to get even more challenging with additional closures and the narrowing of streets in Jackson Park.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet guests evacuated due to bomb threat

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Guests of the Hollywood Casino Joliet were evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Saturday night. Around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the casino, located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered the casino had received a phone call...
JOLIET, IL
northbrook.il.us

Upcoming Lane Closure: Wauekgan Road

On October 4 at 7:30am, Waukegan Road heading north will be reduced to one lane between Walters Avenue and Linden Road for pavement restoration following a water main break. Work is expected to be complete by October 6 at 11am.
NORTHBROOK, IL
Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Dog missing after armed carjacking in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A dog is missing after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Friday in the Village of Homewood, police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers arrived in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim told police that a man dressed in gray clothing entered the driver’s side front seat of his white 2015 Subaru SUV and displayed a firearm.
HOMEWOOD, IL
nypressnews.com

Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side

A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Town

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized in an attempted carjacking Monday morning the West Town neighborhood. The 46-year-old was sitting in his car around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of North Western Avenue when three gunmen approached and demanded his vehicle, according to Chicago police. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Shootings in Chicago: 7 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) — Seven people have been shot, including one fatally since Friday across Chicago, police said. A 3-year-old boy who was shot while in a car with his mother Friday night on the Southwest Side has died, according to Chicago police. Police said he was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other siblings near the 4400-block of West Marquette Road in the West Lawn. According to police the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation underway after fire breaks out at bakery factory in Franklin Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters investigating a fire inside a baked goods factory in Franklin Park Friday morning.Chopper 2 flew over Tasty Breads International on Fullerton Avenue.Workers were rushed outside while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.They also treated it as a hazmat situation because of the chemicals inside.No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.
FRANKLIN PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side

A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried, calling for more police presence

CHICAGO (CBS) — West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Community comes together to address high crime rate in West Loop

CHICAGO — A community meeting was hosted by local leaders in the wake of several high-profile crimes, including the arrest of Quavon Ewing — the 32-year-old accused of attacking and the attempted kidnapping of three women in the span of just 45 minutes last Sunday. Ewing was later charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated battery […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website

The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
WILL COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

2 men robbed at gunpoint in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were robbed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say around 5 a.m., the men, 20 and 34, were approached by unknown suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings, in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue. No injuries...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s all clear skies and pleasant temperatures for early October in the Chicago area. Saturday night brings clear skies and a low temperature of 52 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a highs reaching 67 degrees. Expect sunshine through Wednesday. Temperatures will being to...
CHICAGO, IL

