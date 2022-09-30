ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBC Sports

Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick

Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Las Vegas Raiders have released offensive lineman Jackson Barton, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Barton, a former seventh-round pick from the 2019 draft, was an All-Pac-12 offensive lineman at Utah. He started his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. In November of 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs signed...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Ward's return to 49ers 'great problem to have' for Ryans

Not only have the 49ers survived without Pro Bowl free safety Jimmie Ward, but they've had one of the better safety tandems in the league so far this season. Ward was placed on short-term injured reserve prior to the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, sidelining him for the first four games of the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan was confident from the very beginning that the eight-year veteran could be activated in time for the 49ers' Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Belichick spikes headset, berates ref after controversial play

Bill Belichick isn't known wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he was animated on the sideline late in Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Just before the two-minute warning, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. However, upon further review, Doubs failed to hold on to the ball as he hit the ground.
NBC Sports

Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers

The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
Yardbarker

Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos

The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
NBC Sports

Rivera insists he's as upset about the Commanders as fans are

The mood surrounding the 2022 Commanders has soured greatly since a season-opening victory over the Jaguars, and on Monday, Ron Rivera insisted that he grasps why fans of the franchise are so upset with its current standing. "I understand everybody's frustration, especially how proud this organization is," Rivera said in...
NBC Sports

Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NFL

