WSVN-TV
OM & Vine in West Kendall brings together yoga classes and a wine lounge
Two great things are coming together. Sadly, it’s not Lynn and a billion-dollar fortune. It’s yoga and wine. What a perfect pairing — because yoga’s like wine for your soul. Now here’s someone we find absolutely intoxicating: Alex Miranda. Wine and yoga are two of...
WSVN-TV
Telenovela actor Pablo Lyle opts out of testifying in road rage case that left 1 dead
MIAMI (WSVN) - Verdict watch has begun in the trial of a telenovela star’s road rage case. It has been several days since the wife of telenovela star, Pablo Lyle, testified on Friday. Lyle is a popular Mexican actor who is known for his work in soap operas. The...
WSVN-TV
Small fire ignites in science room at UM in Coral Gables; no injuries
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small fire broke out at the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus. According to officials, the blaze ignited Sunday morning in a science room. Crews were able to contain the flames, but they’re still attempting to determine how it started. No one...
WSVN-TV
Woman swept away by rogue wave at South Pointe Park says ordeal left her traumatized
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was one of six people swept into Government Cut when a rogue wave crashed against a boardwalk in Miami Beach said the terrifying ordeal has left her traumatized. Dramatic cellphone video captured the moment the enormous wave sweeping into South Pointe Park,...
WSVN-TV
Former tennis player gives ‘protect and serve’ a whole new meaning
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former pro-tennis player is going back to his roots as he trained to be back on top once again. Lawrence Gunn, Jr. was a talented tennis player in the early 1990s who once trained with legends of tennis. “I become number one in the state at...
WSVN-TV
GEM partners with Miami mayor to send supplies to Ian-ravaged Fort Myers
MIAMI (WSVN) - An organization in Doral is helping the residents of Fort Myers get on the road to relief. Global Empowerment Mission responds to natural disasters around the world. On Saturday, they partnered with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to send supplies to areas devastated by Hurricane Ian.
WSVN-TV
MDFR Florida Task Force 1 continues search for survivors in Ian-ravaged SW Florida
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — The hours have been long and the work has been grueling, but first responders with Florida Task Force 1 are prepared to remain on Florida’s west coast as long as it takes to save lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Video showed...
WSVN-TV
Broward Humane Society assists Ian-ravaged shelters amid animal flights to other states
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The “ruff” rescues continue for dozens of pets in the west coast of Florida, days after local shelters were left without resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Good Karma Pet Rescue returned from a rescue run to Fort Myers. They dropped up...
WSVN-TV
60-year-old man transported to hospital after being hit by Brightline train in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a Brightline train. Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the incident in the area of North Dixie Highway and Fillmore Street, just after 3 p.m., Monday. The victim was a...
WSVN-TV
BSO locate parents of 5-year-old dropped off at wrong school in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office have located the parents of a 5-year-old boy who was dropped off at the wrong school. BSO was notified about a child who was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes around 9 a.m., Monday. According to...
WSVN-TV
NB Turnpike closed at Hollywood Blvd. until Monday for overpass repairs
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County should be prepared to encounter slowdowns on Sunday. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Hollywood Boulevard until Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic off at Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami’s Florida Task Force 2 arrives in Fort Myers to assist survivors
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – First responders from South Florida are on the west coast of Florida on a rescue mission working tirelessly to reach victims before it’s too late. Hurricane Ian has already taken at least 27 lives, and almost 2 million Floridians are without power, so...
WSVN-TV
At least 22 NICU babies from Florida’s west coast being evacuated to local hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen of the tiniest victims affected by Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic damage are being evacuated to South Florida hospitals to receive lifesaving medical care. Memorial Healthcare System has opened their doors to take in babies from neonatal intensive care units of some of the...
WSVN-TV
Prosecutors set to continue rebuttal in Parkland shooter penalty trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The penalty trial continues for Nikolas Cruz after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. Prosecutors will continue their rebuttal case, Monday. More witnesses are expected to be called on the stand. Last Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from a psychologist who spoke about records he reviewed...
WSVN-TV
Prosecutors in their rebuttal argue Parkland shooter planned massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The penalty trial continued for Nikolas Cruz after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. Prosecutors argued that the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was planned out, Monday. They made that point after defense attorney’s spent several weeks bringing in experts, psychologists and teachers,...
WSVN-TV
7’s Lynn Martinez guest speaks at FIU women’s leadership summit
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University held its annual women’s leadership summit, and s member of 7’s family was featured as a guest speaker. 7News and Deco Drive anchor Lynn Martinez had the opportunity on Friday to talk to some kick-butt women at the Power Up Women’s Leadership Summit at FIU, organized by the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and FIU business.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer arrested after allegedly shooting gun while drunk outside Sunrise home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic argument led to the arrest of a Miami-Dade Police officer after, investigators said, he shot a gun outside his Sunrise home while inebriated. Grainy cellphone video captured the moments Thomas De Jesus Cedre was surrounded and handcuffed by Sunrise Police officers, Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Local Iranians protest death of 22-year-old woman arrested for showing hair
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians took to the streets of downtown Miami to show their support and solidarity for demonstrators in Iran. Local Iranians gathered at the Torch of Friendship, Saturday afternoon, to voice their anger over the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, 22, died in Iranian police custody after...
WSVN-TV
At least 2 hospitalized after fiery multi-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took at least two people to the hospital with burns after they were involved in a fiery crash in North Lauderdale. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the the three-vehicle collision along State Road 7, south of Kimberly Boulevard, just after 5 a.m., Saturday.
