11-year-old Hurricane Ian evacuee falls to death from Panama City Beach condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH — An 11-year-old Hurricane Ian evacuee is dead after falling from a balcony of a condo on Panama City Beach.

According to Panama City Beach spokesperson Debbie Ingram, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Sterling Reef Condominiums, which is located at 12011 Front Beach Road.

The child fell from an 11th-floor balcony.

"Beach Police, fire rescue and EMS located a deceased 11-year-old male child (who) was here with his family (that) evacuated from Jacksonville (because of) Hurricane Ian," Ingram wrote in a text.

She said no foul play is suspected, and local law enforcement officials are investigating the accident.

The child's body was turned over the District 14 Medical Examiner's office.

Jacksonville was not under a mandatory evacuation, but officials warned that Ian could bring flooding similar to the city's experience with recent hurricanes Matthew and Irma.