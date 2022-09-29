ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

11-year-old Hurricane Ian evacuee falls to death from Panama City Beach condo

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — An 11-year-old Hurricane Ian evacuee is dead after falling from a balcony of a condo on Panama City Beach.

According to Panama City Beach spokesperson Debbie Ingram, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Sterling Reef Condominiums, which is located at 12011 Front Beach Road.

The child fell from an 11th-floor balcony.

"Beach Police, fire rescue and EMS located a deceased 11-year-old male child (who) was here with his family (that) evacuated from Jacksonville (because of) Hurricane Ian," Ingram wrote in a text.

She said no foul play is suspected, and local law enforcement officials are investigating the accident.

The child's body was turned over the District 14 Medical Examiner's office.

Jacksonville was not under a mandatory evacuation, but officials warned that Ian could bring flooding similar to the city's experience with recent hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
3d ago

damnittohell something is broken & needs to be fixed! This is too many children falling from balconies & an 11yr old is one of the older ones...WTHO!

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

