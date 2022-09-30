Big Buck Starts Fighting Hunter’s Downed Buck Right In Front Of The Truck

First of all, I want to know where this fella is hunting.

Secondly, can I come?

It seems like a hunter’s paradise. I mean, you down a beauty buck and you immediately have another come close, this is clearly a heavy deer area.

Bucks are funny. They totally change when they’re in the rut. They have a one-track mind… get the ladies and be the biggest and strongest deer they can be, willing to fight off anyone that gets in their way.

But, it almost seems overwhelming for them. It’s the one time of year that they don’t act as smart as they usually do… and are more risky in their decision making.

It’s hard to blame them though, they only get to go at ‘er, once a year, for a short period of time.

This buck seems extra ballsy though.

He walks right up to a hunter, his truck and the dead buck and start trying to square up.

The living deer obviously has the upper hand and has his way with the hunters kill as he videos the events from the vehicle.

After watching his deer get pushed around, the hunters seen enough and doesn’t want to risk any extra damaged meat, he gets out and scares it off.

What a wild encounter.

I can only hope to hunt somewhere with deer like this.

Wisconsin Man Finds Remains Of Big Whitetail Buck Who Chased A Doe Off A Cliff

A buck in the rut knows one thing and one thing only… chasing does.

It’s the one-time hunters have a slight advantage on these incredibly intelligent animals. Hoping they will slip up and make a mistake out chasing a woman.

There are certainly a few parallels between humans and nature. This is one of them. Although men might not be this extreme, I’ve seen some fellas make some stupid-ass decisions thinking they’re going to get a chance with a woman.

Never seen a man chase a woman off a cliff, though…

This poor buck did.

Our man is filming on a beach, I believe in Wisconsin, off the coast of Lake Michigan, looking up at a large cliff. He notices an absolutely beautiful mature buck dead on the ground and goes over to check him out.

He’s standing there wondering how on earth a buck this old, mature and smart made the decision to leap off of this cliff. Then he realizes.

“There’s another deer up here, I don’t see any horns. It must’ve been a doe and he was in the rut”

Sometimes it doesn’t take too much to figure out what went on.

That is the only real explanation for something like that to occur.

This is why we need to think with our heads fellas…