Though officially focused on education beyond high school, the 41st annual Logan County College Day had something for all seniors, regardless of their future plans. Organizer Karen Sorreles, youth development liaison with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, said, “This is part of our 3E initiative—making sure every student is enrolled, enlisted or employed when they leave high school.” With that in mind, the event, which was once again hosted in the Benjamin Logan High School gymnasium, included representatives from 74 colleges plus military branches and two businesses that offer tuition reimbursement to employees—Marker, Inc., and Mary Rutan Hospital. Students also had an option to hear from a panel of speakers and participate in a short question-and-answer session. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO