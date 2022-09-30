Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
3Es explored at Logan County College Day
Though officially focused on education beyond high school, the 41st annual Logan County College Day had something for all seniors, regardless of their future plans. Organizer Karen Sorreles, youth development liaison with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, said, “This is part of our 3E initiative—making sure every student is enrolled, enlisted or employed when they leave high school.” With that in mind, the event, which was once again hosted in the Benjamin Logan High School gymnasium, included representatives from 74 colleges plus military branches and two businesses that offer tuition reimbursement to employees—Marker, Inc., and Mary Rutan Hospital. Students also had an option to hear from a panel of speakers and participate in a short question-and-answer session. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)
Xenia Daily Gazette
Familiar face taking over Emerge recovery services
XENIA TOWNSHIP — A long-time pillar in the Miami Valley area recovery community who has helped thousands of men and women over the past two decades is taking the position of director of recovery services at the Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative. Nathan Crago, a longtime TCN staff member...
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
dayton.com
Bing Davis: A lifetime of ‘reaching back’
Well-known artist will receive the Citizen Legion of Honor Award Thursday. He’s always been guided by his mother’s advice and quotes it frequently:. “The people you’ll see on your way up, you’ll see on your way down.”. “If you walk with your nose in the air,...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Tipp City chef shines in first Diced Dayton Chef’s Challenge
Katy Evans leads the kitchen at Coldwater Cafe. Katy Evans, executive chef at Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, walked away with top honors from the first Diced in Dayton Chef’s Challenge. Evans was among 11 area chefs who joined forces a few weeks ago for the new event to...
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
miamivalleytoday.com
SAFY of Sidney has desperate need for more foster families
SIDNEY — SAFY is looking for the community’s help in recruiting foster families for Shelby County. SAFY, Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth, is a nonprofit foster care agency that recruits, trains and licenses foster parents in the area. The organization also offers on-site mental health services to the children and foster parents which include trauma healing, parent skills building, school success mentoring and teaching coping skills. Currently SAFY of Sidney works with 25 foster families in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer, Logan, Champaign and Darke counties, 10 of the families are located in Shelby County.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local library events and meetings
The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be partnering with Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to present Toddler Time from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Hands-on activities will be available while presenters tell stories about the lives of the Indigenous people who lived near downtown Dayton nearly 800 years ago, where SunWatch is located. The event is for ages 1-5, and registration is not required.
miamivalleytoday.com
Celebrating Homecoming
Newly-crowned king Kacey Gray celebrates with queen Jordan Adkins during Saturday’s Piqua High School Homecoming Dance at Piqua High School . Adkins was crowned during halftime of Friday’s homecoming football game against Greenville.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bicycle drive underway
PIQUA — Mark’s Toys for Tots Bike Drive for 2022 for Christmas is officially underway in Miami County. This is the 9th year for the program. Organizer Mark Reedy announced the event is coming back to Miami County to provide bicycles for children for Christmas. The first bike drive was held in Piqua in 2014 and it is moved around between Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties from year to year. The last time it was in Miami County was in 2020; last year, it was held in Shelby County.
‘We are not defined by our mistakes’: 75 women graduate college from inside prison walls
DAYTON, Ohio — A college graduation ceremony took place in Ohio in a place you would least expect it — behind barbed wire. “I made a lot of mistakes,” graduate Joy said. “I wanted to show my daughters different.”. On Sept. 29, 75 women at the...
miamivalleytoday.com
On the agendas
The city of Piqua’s Civil Service Commission will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the administration conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St. The purpose of the meeting is to review and approve the...
miamivalleytoday.com
J.R. Clarke hosts rededication and anniversary event
COVINGTON – The Covington community joined together on Sunday, Oct. 2, to celebrate the “rededication of the J.R. Clarke Public Library and the 160th anniversary year of the birth of J.R. Clarke” at the library. Library Director, Cherie Roeth, said, “We all had a wonderful time talking...
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
Xenia Daily Gazette
Airport offering rides aboard historic plane
XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners OKs $1.3M for revolving loan fund
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the contribution of $1.3 million to the Miami County Community Improvement Corporation/Land Reutilization Corporation for the Workforce Development Initiatives and Seed County Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund. A total of $200,000 will be utilized for the commencement and completion of the countywide...
UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro
SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Sunset Meat Market, 1125 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard/process review/variance inspection. At time of inspection, determined an additional handwashing sink will be necessary for the convenient use of employees in the meat cutting area. Install additional handwashing sink. Corrected during inspection; critical; At...
