Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 30-Oct. 2
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills, a Triassic reptile found in the Petrified Forest was named after a former park superintendent and his wife and the FBI is seeking a man for questioning in the assault of a police officer. Here...
ABC 15 News
Chaplain: AZ prison 'failed' in its duty prior to his stabbing
"Are you serious? You're attacking the chaplain?" That’s the first thought Arizona prison Chaplain James Allen Miser remembers when he was stabbed in a Florence prison yard last March. The 66-year-old clergyman said he never saw his inmate attacker coming, and such violence against a religious worker in prison...
KOLD-TV
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
Seattle man convicted after 24 body parts, including 5 human heads, found scattered in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man was convicted of several charges relating to abandoning a corpse about two years after body parts were found scattered in a remote area. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Walter Harold Mitchell guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or...
KTAR.com
Man trying to smuggle fentanyl across southern Arizona border gets 3 years in prison
PHOENIX — A United States citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl through the southern Arizona border from Mexico in exchange for payment was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison, authorities said. Carlos Obed Moreno, 32, previously plead guilty to importing fentanyl into the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District...
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Photo of the Day - October 2022
Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00...
KTAR.com
Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
Police in northern Nevada say thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over parking lots and intersections Friday night, performing stunts and leading to crashes and arrests.
azpm.org
‘Good Samaritan’ bill aims to allow cleanup of abandoned, leaking mines
Fencing and signs like these near Dragoon, Arizona, aim to keep people away from some of the state’s estimated 100,000 abandoned mines. Minerals from such mines, many abandoned decades before environmental laws imposed clean-up requirements on mine owners, can leach out and pose a threat to nearby waterways. (File photo by Nicole Neri/ Cronkite News)
AZFamily
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
12news.com
What a monsoon! Lightning and precipitation was up across most of the state this summer
PHOENIX — A few isolated storms may be sticking around across our state, but the monsoon is officially over! With a strong showing for precipitation, the 2022 season also brought loads of lightning strikes. Data released by the Arizona State Climatologist showed that almost every county had above-average numbers...
KOLD-TV
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Superior Court has denied Planned Parenthood Arizona’s motion for a stay pending its appeal of the court’s Sept. 23, 2022. This means the near-total abortion ban can still be enforced in Arizona through the appeals process. Om Sept. 23,...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
Report: Arizona hospitals experiencing more financial challenges
PHOENIX — Some of Arizona's healthcare facilities have financially taken a nosedive this year as local hospitals attempt to adjust to a post-pandemic environment. A report released Friday by the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association shows the net operating margins of local facilities fell from an average of 4.6% in 2021 to -8.7% in the second quarter of 2022.
AZFamily
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
12 News
