Ian downgraded to a post-tropical storm Friday after making landfall as a hurricane at 2:05 p.m. close to Georgetown, South Carolina. However, harmful storm surge, flash flooding and excessive menace continues. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Ian is 30 miles south of Greensboro, North Carolina. It is transferring north at 12 mph with most sustained winds at 60 mph. "On the forecast track, the center of Ian will move northward across central North Carolina Saturday morning and reach south-central Virginia by Saturday afternoon," in line with the National Hurricane Center. Rapid weakening of the storm is predicted, now that it has made landfall. There aren't any watches or warnings in impact.FDEM reported that 21 folks have died due to or throughout the storm as of Friday. Those deaths are in Polk, Charlotte and Collier counties.The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, in addition to different native organizations, have deployed assets and personnel to the southwest coast of Florida. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning as Central Florida skilled large quantities of rain. It then grew to become a Category 1 storm once more later within the day, strengthening because it headed for the Carolinas. Deemed probably the most highly effective storms ever recorded within the U.S., Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm close to Cayo Costa. It packed most sustained winds of 150 mph.President Joe Biden accredited Florida's Disaster Declaration Thursday morning and ordered federal help to assist native restoration efforts from Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis had declared a state of emergency for all of Florida earlier than the storm. A twister in Delray Beach prompted hospitalizations and a constructing to be evacuated.The storm pushed a wall of storm surge amassed throughout its gradual march over the Gulf.It swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out energy to 2 million folks and threatening catastrophic injury additional inland.About 2.5 million folks had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida earlier than Ian hit, however by legislation, nobody could possibly be compelled to flee.According to monitoring service Poweroutage.us, about 2.5 million folks in Florida have misplaced electrical energy, together with most energy clients in coastal Lee County and Charlotte County, the place the cities of Fort Myers and Punta Gorda are situated, respectively.Ian's power at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane when measured by wind velocity to strike the U.S. Among the opposite storms was Hurricane Charley, which hit practically the identical spot on Florida's coast in August 2004, killing 10 folks and inflicting $14 billion in injury. WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologist Glenn Glazer mentioned the potential of a tropical system hitting Florida in late September within the WPBF 2022 Hurricane Season Forecast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO