blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian death roll rises, states assess damage
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and a whole lot of 1000’s of individuals with out energy in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officers vowed Sunday to unleash a large quantity of federal catastrophe help as crews scrambled to rescue folks stranded by the storm.
blackchronicle.com
Local blood center asks for donations to support Ian-ravaged FL
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut Blood Center is asking on Connecticut residents to donate blood as restoration efforts proceed to assist areas in Florida and the Southeast affected by Hurricane Ian. Officials on the blood center mentioned the donations are important to sustaining a secure provide of blood and platelets...
blackchronicle.com
Florida continues with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts
WASHINGTON (CNS) — As authorities in Florida continued rescue efforts, Catholic parishes and dioceses within the U.S. moved quickly to gather assist within the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned it might take years to rebuild what was destroyed. Residents of Florida and the Carolinas...
blackchronicle.com
A fact check of the Texas gubernatorial debate
Sign up for The Brief, our every day publication that retains readers on top of things on the most important Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s looking for a 3rd time period, and Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat attempting to unseat him in November, confronted off of their solely scheduled debate Friday night time and sparred over the main points in the race, from immigration to gun insurance policies to the reliability of Texas’ energy grid since a February 2021 winter storm left hundreds of thousands with out energy or warmth for days.
blackchronicle.com
Florida faces an ’emotional roller coaster’ as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises
Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews looking for survivors are reporting extra deaths as restoration efforts proceed. Officials confirmed Ian has killed not less than 76 individuals in Florida after it made landfall final week as a Category 4...
blackchronicle.com
Animals Displaced After Hurricane Ian Taken to Rescues in South Florida, New Jersey – NBC 6 South Florida
Nearly 100 animals from shelters are actually in a protected area after their shelters had been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Eighty-eight cats and canines had been flown from South Florida to New Jersey after their shelters on the southwest Florida coast had been left unable to totally function due to harm and employees shortages attributable to Hurricane Ian.
blackchronicle.com
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest storms to hit US
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered properties by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to seek for survivors within the wake of Hurricane Ian, whereas authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina started taking inventory of their losses. The demise...
blackchronicle.com
Oath Keepers trial: Live coverage and latest updates, October 3
As a part of the Oath Keepers’ preparation to interrupt the congressional proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021, they stashed weapons, ammunition and hand grenades in a Comfort Inn in Arlington County, Va., the day earlier than, as a “Quick Reaction Force” to be summoned as wanted, federal prosecutor Jeffrey S. Nestler mentioned.
blackchronicle.com
Virginia agencies offer continued aid to Florida
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — As Florida is left with the aftermath of catastrophic hurricane Ian, rescue reduction organizations all through the Commonwealth are gearing up to deliver aid and help to the sunshine state. Following the destruction from Hurricane Ian, many households in Florida are left displaced. Red Cross...
blackchronicle.com
‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’
Oklahoma misplaced the equal of practically 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state knowledge present. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss extra acutely. Hospitals are higher capable of supply greater wages and hiring bonuses as a result of most of their income is from non-public pay and Medicare, not like nursing properties, which rely predominantly on Medicaid — the bottom paying of the three.
blackchronicle.com
Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke
EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
blackchronicle.com
Rochelle Garza faces Ken Paxton in Texas AG race
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a current night at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage middle, the place greater than a thousand locals got here for a barbecue dinner and to quench their curiosity concerning the Democratic candidate for Texas lawyer common.
blackchronicle.com
Ian Florida path
Video above: The newest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologistsIan downgraded to a post-tropical storm Friday after making landfall as a hurricane at 2:05 p.m. close to Georgetown, South Carolina. However, harmful storm surge, flash flooding and excessive menace continues. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Ian is 30 miles south of Greensboro, North Carolina. It is transferring north at 12 mph with most sustained winds at 60 mph. “On the forecast track, the center of Ian will move northward across central North Carolina Saturday morning and reach south-central Virginia by Saturday afternoon,” in line with the National Hurricane Center. Rapid weakening of the storm is predicted, now that it has made landfall. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram There aren’t any watches or warnings in impact.FDEM reported that 21 folks have died due to or throughout the storm as of Friday. Those deaths are in Polk, Charlotte and Collier counties.The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, in addition to different native organizations, have deployed assets and personnel to the southwest coast of Florida. NEW DRONE VIDEO: Southwest Florida destruction seen from winds, flooding and storm surge Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning as Central Florida skilled large quantities of rain. It then grew to become a Category 1 storm once more later within the day, strengthening because it headed for the Carolinas. Deemed probably the most highly effective storms ever recorded within the U.S., Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm close to Cayo Costa. It packed most sustained winds of 150 mph.President Joe Biden accredited Florida’s Disaster Declaration Thursday morning and ordered federal help to assist native restoration efforts from Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis had declared a state of emergency for all of Florida earlier than the storm. Informational: 2022 WPBF 25 First Warning Weather Hurricane Survival Guide A twister in Delray Beach prompted hospitalizations and a constructing to be evacuated.The storm pushed a wall of storm surge amassed throughout its gradual march over the Gulf.It swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out energy to 2 million folks and threatening catastrophic injury additional inland.About 2.5 million folks had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida earlier than Ian hit, however by legislation, nobody could possibly be compelled to flee.According to monitoring service Poweroutage.us, about 2.5 million folks in Florida have misplaced electrical energy, together with most energy clients in coastal Lee County and Charlotte County, the place the cities of Fort Myers and Punta Gorda are situated, respectively.For the newest energy outages in South Florida, click on right here.Ian’s power at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane when measured by wind velocity to strike the U.S. Among the opposite storms was Hurricane Charley, which hit practically the identical spot on Florida’s coast in August 2004, killing 10 folks and inflicting $14 billion in injury. Video Below: Latest press convention from emergency officialsWPBF 25 Storm Shorts: Terms it’s worthwhile to knowWPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologist Glenn Glazer mentioned the potential of a tropical system hitting Florida in late September within the WPBF 2022 Hurricane Season Forecast.Video under: WPBF 25 News 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season ForecastStay up to date on the newest climate updates with the WPBF 25 News app. You can obtain it right here.___This article incorporates information from The Associated Press.
blackchronicle.com
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
blackchronicle.com
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian – WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can obtain some reduction in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency introduced it’s offering assistance in the type of grants to pay for short-term housing, private property loss and different disaster-related bills. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
blackchronicle.com
In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a simple victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 54 additional deaths
- Advertisement - The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state’s total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,196,529.>> COVID-19 Testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in OklahomaAccording to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 464.The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in early March that it would release COVID-19 situation updates every Thursday instead of daily. State health officials said they made the change as Oklahoma moves toward the endemic phase of the pandemic.The state’s total provisional death count, according to the CDC/NCHS, stands at 16,906. Health officials reported that there are 7,580 active cases and that the recent three-day average hospitalizations stand at 216. Officials also reported that there are 20 pediatric hospitalizations.>> COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variantThe health department changed the way it reports COVID-19 deaths in an effort to show a “more timely” picture of the disease’s impact in Oklahoma. OSDH officials include the provisional death count provided by CDC/NCHS in the daily updates.According to the CDC, provisional death counts deliver the most complete and accurate picture of lives lost to COVID-19. They are based on death certificates, which are the most reliable source of data and contain information not available anywhere else, including comorbid conditions, race and ethnicity and place of death. Learn more about provisional death counts here.Get the details from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
blackchronicle.com
Ohio Task Force 1 helps search Florida’s ‘hardest-hit’ areas following Hurricane Ian
On Sunday members returned to the coast for wide-area searches by land and water and went house-to-house to clear constructions. The activity power checked on individuals who have been sheltered in place, making be aware of their areas. They additionally used search canines to search out individuals who could also...
blackchronicle.com
Florida gas prices drop as the state Gas Tax Holiday begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida drivers are seeing a giant drop in prices at the pump with the state common at $3.22 per gallon — the lowest since January. It comes after the state gas tax vacation went into impact over the weekend. Florida’s Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act...
