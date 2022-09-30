Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Ian barrels into South Carolina, causes major flooding and damage
Ian slammed into South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. It ripped apart piers and flooded neighborhoods with life-threatening storm surge.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
WLTX.com
Gov. Henry McMaster, state leaders provide update on Ian recovery efforts
Ian moved through eastern South Carolina on Friday bringing storm damage, flooding, and power outages. Here is where things stand as of Saturday.
WLTX.com
Jordan Anderson of Forest Acres suffers 2nd-degree burns at Talladega race
TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns across his neck, face, right arm, and both knees as he desperately jumped from his burning vehicle Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. The 31-year-old journeyman was running fourth in the Truck Series race on Saturday when his truck spun across...
WLTX.com
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
